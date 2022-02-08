News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
London Ambulance Service hails impact of ambulance receiving centre

Daniel Gayne

Published: 8:00 AM February 8, 2022
Official opening of the ambulance receiving centre at Queen's Hospital

Official opening of the ambulance receiving centre at Queen's Hospital - Credit: BHRUT

Queen’s Hospital officially opened its new ambulance receiving centre (ARC) last week. 

The aim of the facility is to reduce the time taken for paramedics to hand patients over to the emergency department, allowing crews can get back on the road to respond to emergency calls. 

The ARC has been in use for two months, in which time the London Ambulance Service (LAS) claims it has given back more than 2,800 hours for paramedics to respond to emergency calls. 

At the official opening last Monday, January 31, NHS England’s regional medical director said the ARC was “an example of teamwork and partnership that is having a positive impact on patients”. 

“Well done to all involved, it’s a great innovation that could be replicated nationally,” Dr Vin Diwakar said. 

LAS chief executive Daniel Elkeles said the ARC, which has cared for 486 patients since it opened, had “shown us what can be achieved by working together”. 

