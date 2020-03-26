Search

Coronavirus: Visitors to Queen’s and King George hospitals suspended until further notice, trust says

PUBLISHED: 17:44 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:44 26 March 2020

Queen's Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Queen's Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

The trust that runs Queen’s and King George hospitals has suspended visitors until further notice during the coronavirus crisis.

A Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust spokesman said it has introduced the temporary restrictions to “keep patients safe” while dealing with Covid-19.

The trust revealed it is seeing an increase in the number of seriously ill patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 at both Queen’s in Romford and King George in Goodmayes.

The spokesman said the numbers “will increase in the days and weeks ahead”.

He added: “From 9am tomorrow (Friday 27 March), the trust is suspending visiting at both Queen’s and King George hospitals until further notice.

“Ward managers will ensure all patients have a named relative and allocate a time for people to call to keep in touch on a daily basis.

“These measures will help the trust to protect patients and the staff caring for them, in line with guidance from NHS England.”

The trust has outlined exceptional circumstances under which it will allow one visitor, which can be an immediate family member or carer.

These are if the patient is receiving end-of-life care, you are the birthing partner accompanying a woman in labour or you are a parent or appropriate adult visiting your child.

The changes will be kept under review and will remain in place until further notice, the spokesman said.

Coronavirus: Hundreds queue at Gallow's Corner Tesco as social distancing is ignored

Gallow's Corner Tesco Extra had queues stretching back 200m on Mother's Day morning, March 22. Picture: Google Maps

Coronavirus: Two more BHRUT patients die after being diagnosed with Covid-19

Boris Johnson speaking at a media briefing in Downing Street on coronavirus. Picture: PA Video/PA Wire.

Coronavirus: How is Barking, Havering, Redbridge University Hospitals Trust responding?

BHRUT's coronavirus pod outside Queen's Hospital in Rom Valley Way, Romford. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Coronavirus: Cranham woman 'losing hope' of return after becoming stranded in Bali

Adam Gardiner and Megan Hammond, who are stranded in Bali. Picture: Megan Hammond

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to receive coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

