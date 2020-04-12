Search

Follow lockdown to keep others safe says Queen in first Easter address

PUBLISHED: 11:01 12 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:01 12 April 2020

The Queen made a broadcast last Sunday and again this Easter weekend. Picture: PA

The Queen made a broadcast last Sunday and again this Easter weekend. Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

The Queen has stressed the importance of maintaining the coronavirus lockdown during the Easter Bank Holiday weekend, saying “by keeping apart we keep others safe”.

With the Covid-19 outbreak making church services impossible, the Queen has delivered what is believed to be her first Easter address, which had the resolute message: “We know that coronavirus will not overcome us.”

The pre-recorded speech offered support to those marking Easter privately and the wider country, and she said: “But Easter isn’t cancelled; indeed, we need Easter as much as ever.”

How coronavirus nearly killed me: A first-hand account

Grace thankfully managed with oxygen treatment only, her 65-year-old dad has not been so lucky, and is still being treated in ICU. Picture: Grace Dudley

Coronavirus: Doctor who issued warning over lack of PPE dies in Queen's Hospital, Romford

Dr Abdul Mabud Chowdhury who died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Golam Rahat Khan/PA

Coronavirus: BHRUT confirms 74 deaths

Mental Healthworker Glen Corbin, 59, died after contracting coronavirus. He had recently left retirement and returned to work for the NHS. Picture: PA

Coronavirus: South Essex Crematorium and Havering cemeteries to close temporarily

London's third temporary mortuary has been set up on the car park of South Essex Crematorium in Upminster. Picture: Stephen Huntley/HVC/SX Drones Ltd

Havering Council monitoring taxpayer-funded special school after police calls, escapes and 'necrophilia book' scandal

Ofsted inspectors returned to The Anderson School in Chigwell in March. Picture: Steve Hickey/NAS

