Follow lockdown to keep others safe says Queen in first Easter address
PUBLISHED: 11:01 12 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:01 12 April 2020
PA Wire/PA Images
The Queen has stressed the importance of maintaining the coronavirus lockdown during the Easter Bank Holiday weekend, saying “by keeping apart we keep others safe”.
With the Covid-19 outbreak making church services impossible, the Queen has delivered what is believed to be her first Easter address, which had the resolute message: “We know that coronavirus will not overcome us.”
The pre-recorded speech offered support to those marking Easter privately and the wider country, and she said: “But Easter isn’t cancelled; indeed, we need Easter as much as ever.”
