Reindeer run sees schools raise money for hospital charity

Published: 3:00 PM December 16, 2020

Harrow Lodge Primary School reception pupils with the school's mascot, Harry Lodge the bear. - Credit: BHRUT

Pupils at schools across east London have donned antlers to raise money for a hospital charity.

Youngsters took part in the reindeer run to support King George and Queen's Hospital Charity.

Pupils at 16 schools across Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge took part, including Harrow Lodge Primary School in Hornchurch where pupils raised £647 for the charity.

More than 200 youngsters ran around the playground wearing reindeer antlers, with those who were self-isolating encouraged to take part at home.

Headteacher Lynette Searle said: “Our children love to help others in need, this year, they’ve been donating presents for needy children in our own community.

"To have the opportunity to raise money for our local hospitals to give young children some joy at Christmas was just wonderful.

“The children loved running around the playground with their antlers swaying in the wind.”