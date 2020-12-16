Reindeer run sees schools raise money for hospital charity
- Credit: BHRUT
Pupils at schools across east London have donned antlers to raise money for a hospital charity.
Youngsters took part in the reindeer run to support King George and Queen's Hospital Charity.
Pupils at 16 schools across Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge took part, including Harrow Lodge Primary School in Hornchurch where pupils raised £647 for the charity.
More than 200 youngsters ran around the playground wearing reindeer antlers, with those who were self-isolating encouraged to take part at home.
Headteacher Lynette Searle said: “Our children love to help others in need, this year, they’ve been donating presents for needy children in our own community.
You may also want to watch:
"To have the opportunity to raise money for our local hospitals to give young children some joy at Christmas was just wonderful.
“The children loved running around the playground with their antlers swaying in the wind.”
Most Read
- 1 Havering Covid death toll nears 400 as borough's infection rate worsens
- 2 The Romfood Review: Gourmet guilt-free fusion health bowls from Pink Foodie
- 3 500 new hectares of woodland for Havering, Barking and Dagenham and Essex in 2021
- 4 'Crime scene' now confirmed as man found dead after Cranham house fire
- 5 The Show Must Go On - Harold Wood school gets creative in the absence of Christmas concerts
- 6 Hospitalisations rising as Covid-19 cases increase by almost 50% in a week
- 7 London set to move into Tier 3 after rise in Covid cases
- 8 What are the new rules as London moves to Tier 3 restrictions?
- 9 New vaccination hub opens today at Queen's Hospital Romford
- 10 Hornchurch pupils remember war hero's bravery