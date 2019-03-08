Search

Have your say on future of services at Queen's and King George hospitals in NHS trust's public consultation

PUBLISHED: 12:00 28 August 2019

Queen's Hospital, flagship hospital of the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust.

Archant

The NHS trust running King George and Queen's hospitals wants to hear what you think its healthcare services should look like in the future as part of a newly launched public consultation.

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT), is developing its clinical strategy which will set out how it can meet the growing demand and changing needs of patients, while still providing the best possible care.

Magda Smith, chief medical officer, said: "Our clinical strategy is a detailed plan of what our hospitals will look like in years to come, helping us to ensure we can continue to provide high quality care for local people.

"A lot has changed since our last strategy in 2016, there is increasing pressure on healthcare services and our population is increasing, a trend which will continue.

"That's why it's vital we use our resources effectively so we can meet the changing needs of our patients in a safe and sustainable way.

"We want to make sure they are treated by the right person, in the right place, at the right time - whether that's in our hospitals or not."

GPs from across Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge will also have their say on the plan, as will the three councils.

As the project goes into its second phase, where a list of possible options for delivering care are developed from which preferred options will go into a final draft strategy, residents are being asked to give their views on an evaluation criteria.

This is a set of standards which will be applied to each option to see which would work and provide the most benefit to patients.

There will be some options which are not up for consideration, for example the Trust will keep a Type 1 Emergency Department at both hospitals.

As well as sharing their views on what the criteria should include, people are also able to give feedback on three key documents which were developed in phase one.

They can share their views via an online survey, which can be found here www.bhrhospitals.nhs.uk/clinical-services-strategy.

It is open until Friday, September 6.

