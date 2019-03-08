Prostate Cancer Awareness Roadshow comes to Romford and Ilford

The roadshow will be at the Mercury Mall, Romford, on Friday, and the Exchange, Ilford, on Saturday.Pictures: Ken Mears Archant

The Prostate Cancer Awareness Roadshow is coming to Romford on Friday, June 21 and Ilford on Saturday, June 22.

Orchi, the UK's leading charity dedicated to raising awareness of male cancers, will provide the latest information on prostate cancer as well as guidance on how to check for signs. With more than 47,300 prostate cancer cases diagnosed per year, it is the most common male cancer,

The disease is most common in men over 55, however, certain ethnicities are at a higher risk of developing it at an earlier age,

Orchid Male Cancer specialist nurse Rob Cornes stressed that it is crucial that Black African and Caribbean men are familiar with prostate cancer symptoms: "Because men from these communities are at a heightened risk, we suggest men to seek professional advice about their risk once they hit 45," he explained.

The Prostate Cancer Awareness Roadshow will be held at the Mercury Mall on Friday and the Exchange Shopping Centre on Saturday, both 9am to 4pm.