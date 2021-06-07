Pregnant women urged to take Covid test before hospital appointments

Published: 12:22 PM June 7, 2021

Hospitals in Romford and Ilford are ensuring mums-to-be are kept safe by encouraging them and their partners to take a Covid test before attending appointments.

Both Queen’s and King George hospitals are asking mums-to-be and their partners to take the rapid lateral flow test 24 hours before a scheduled appointment.

The test, which will show a result within 30 minutes and can be ordered via the government’s website, will aid the gradual easing of visiting restrictions.

Patients will be asked to show their result - via their text confirmation or a picture of the confirmation - when checking in to outpatient, community or scan appointments.

Although the test result is preferred, patients will not be turned away from appointments without one.

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospital Trust's director of midwifery Sue Lovell said: “This will enable us to look at further relaxing our visiting restrictions, allowing partners or family members offering support to spend more time in our hospitals with new mothers.”

Tests can be collected from selected locations and testing centres.