Survey finds most will still wear a mask and avoid handshakes after July 19

Published: 12:35 PM July 9, 2021

Most readers say they will continue to wear a face covering in public places once the final Covid restrictions are lifted. - Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Most people will continue to wear a mask and maintain social distancing when all lockdown restrictions end, a survey of our readers has found.

Our poll asked Archant readers in east and north London what measures people will still take when the remaining Covid restrictions are lifted, which is expected to be on July 19.

Nearly two-thirds (64 per cent) said they will continue to wear a face covering in public places, while 56pc said they would not shake hands with others again.

Most (73pc) responded that they will keep their distance from others in public and more than three-quarters said they’ll carry hand sanitiser.

Of those who answered the question, 77pc said their child’s behaviour towards cleanliness has changed as a result of the pandemic.

The result come as Boris Johnson promised to tear up England's coronavirus regulations at the next stage of the road map, scrapping mandatory mask-wearing and lifting social distancing requirements.

A decision on whether the next stage goes ahead as planned will be taken on Monday, July 12.