News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Health

Survey finds most will still wear a mask and avoid handshakes after July 19

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 12:35 PM July 9, 2021   
A woman wearing a face mask walking past a COVID sign

Most readers say they will continue to wear a face covering in public places once the final Covid restrictions are lifted. - Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Most people will continue to wear a mask and maintain social distancing when all lockdown restrictions end, a survey of our readers has found. 

Our poll asked Archant readers in east and north London what measures people will still take when the remaining Covid restrictions are lifted, which is expected to be on July 19.

Nearly two-thirds (64 per cent) said they will continue to wear a face covering in public places, while 56pc said they would not shake hands with others again. 

Most (73pc) responded that they will keep their distance from others in public and more than three-quarters said they’ll carry hand sanitiser.

Of those who answered the question, 77pc said their child’s behaviour towards cleanliness has changed as a result of the pandemic.

The result come as Boris Johnson promised to tear up England's coronavirus regulations at the next stage of the road map, scrapping mandatory mask-wearing and lifting social distancing requirements.

A decision on whether the next stage goes ahead as planned will be taken on Monday, July 12.

You may also want to watch:

Coronavirus
North London News
East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Unclaimed estates in Havering

Personal Finance | Special Report

Time running out for long-lost relatives to claim Havering fortunes

Charles Thomson

person
Barleycroft Care Home in Romford has been given an overall rating of "inadequate" by CQC.

Health

Romford care home placed in special measures after 'inadequate' rating

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
The Debenhams building in Romford Market Place has been sold for £12million. Picture: Savills/Jon Pa

Changing high street: Closed Romford shops most missed by readers

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
England's chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty

Crime

Chris Whitty incident: Harold Hill man charged with assault

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon