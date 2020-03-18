Search

Coronavirus: Scammers target elderly people by pretending to be NHS doctors

PUBLISHED: 12:48 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:49 18 March 2020

Redbridge police issued a scam warning for elderly and vulnerable people. Picture: PA Images/Jonathan Brady

Police have issued a warning after receiving reports of scammers taking advantage of elderly people amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Scammers have been knocking on people’s doors and falsely identifying themselves as a GP or NHS medic.

Redbridge police officers said on Twitter: “We have heard reports of people knocking on the doors of the elderly saying they are from the GP/NHS and doing tests to check for coronavirus to then gain entry to the property.

“As far as we are aware this is not happening, no one from the NHS is making personal calls.

“If in doubt please ask for ID. Then call the place of work they are claiming to be from.

“Genuine health officials will not mind.”

The police also advised against elderly people identifying themselves as elderly or vulnerable by placing items on their door handle or window.

For up-to-date information on the coronavirus outbreak, see our rolling liveblog or follow our east London Facebook group.

