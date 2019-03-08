Search

Advanced search

Children at Queen's and King George Hospitals get creative with fun activities during Play in Hospital Week

PUBLISHED: 17:12 11 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:12 11 October 2019

Children's ward staff getting into the spirit of Play in Hospital Week. Picture: BHRUT

Children's ward staff getting into the spirit of Play in Hospital Week. Picture: BHRUT

Archant

Patients, staff and other visitors to Queen's and King George hospitals might have noticed something different this week, as the borough's NHS trust celebrated national Play in Hospital Week.

Mitchell enjoying Play in Hospital Week. Picture: BHRUTMitchell enjoying Play in Hospital Week. Picture: BHRUT

The Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT), held a series of fun activities, from syringe painting to a teddy bear's hospital, at the trut's hospitals in Barley Lane. Goodmayes, and Rom Valley Way, Romford.

National Play in Hospital Week runs from Monday, October 7 to Saturday October 12, and aims to raise awareness of the benefits of play in the treatment of poorly children in hospital.

On Tuesday, youngsters got the chance to try syringe painting, squirting colourful paint onto old sheets from syringes.

One of the young artists, Jaylen Durojaiye, 10, said: "I loved it!"

Children enjoying syringe painting at Queen's Hospital during Play in Hospital Week. Picture: BHRUTChildren enjoying syringe painting at Queen's Hospital during Play in Hospital Week. Picture: BHRUT

On Thursday, it was time for messy play and children could get to grips with gloop, slime and Play Doh.

Cerys Gabriel-Smith, 12, also in hospital due to asthma, loved playing with gloop.

She said: "It's fun to play, especially as it's really boring in bed."

And on Friday, October 11, a teddy bear's hospital let a doctors of the future get to grips with making his furry friends better.

Young Queen's Hospital patient Cerys enjoying some playtime with slime during Play in Hospital Week. Picture: BHRUTYoung Queen's Hospital patient Cerys enjoying some playtime with slime during Play in Hospital Week. Picture: BHRUT

You may also want to watch:

Sadaf Ansar, mum to four-year-old Subhan, in hospital following a fit, was delighted to see him playing.

She said: "He loves to play doctor with his teddies at home. He has all types of toys but his doctor kit, which his grandad bought him, is his favourite.

"He plays with his sister, checking over her dolls. He loves checking the eyes and ears."

Children enjoying syringe painting at Queen's Hospital during Play in Hospital Week. Picture: BHRUTChildren enjoying syringe painting at Queen's Hospital during Play in Hospital Week. Picture: BHRUT

All the activities were organised by BHRUT's Play team, which also hosted information stalls, with face painting and colouring for children, at both Queen's and King George Hospitals.

Caroline Jenkins, play specialist, said: "We've had a fantastic week with lots of activities for the children to take part in.

"We do these activities all the time for our patients, however, Play in Hospital Week has given us the chance to raise awareness about the work we do, and why it matters.

"It's so important that children are still able to play when they're in hospital.

Staff at Queen's Hospital spreading the word about Play in Hospital Week. Picture: BHRUTStaff at Queen's Hospital spreading the word about Play in Hospital Week. Picture: BHRUT

"It can alleviate boredom and helps distract them. I'm so pleased that this week has been such a success."

Most Read

Romford’s airport mini bus service The Gatwick Flyer shuts down thanks to ‘extremely challenging trading conditions’

The Gatwick Flyer has ceased trading after 32 years. Picture: Pete Summers/PA Archive/PA Images

Deaths of Upminster mother and son ‘could have been avoided’, inquest hears

Blyth Walk in Upminster, where John and Vera Savage were found dead in July 2017. Picture: Ann-Marie Abbasah

Havering Council approves premises licence for Hornchurch Hop Inn Micro Pub

The owners of the Hop Inn micro pub have applied for a premises licence for the property in North Street, Hornchurch. Picture: Google Maps

Police make 43 arrests following a series of dawn raids in Dagenham, Ilford and Havering

Police made 43 arrests following a series of dawn raids in Ilford, Dagenham and Havering. Picture: Met police

Revealed: Where the 575 crashes happened in Havering last year

Gallows Corner. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Romford’s airport mini bus service The Gatwick Flyer shuts down thanks to ‘extremely challenging trading conditions’

The Gatwick Flyer has ceased trading after 32 years. Picture: Pete Summers/PA Archive/PA Images

Deaths of Upminster mother and son ‘could have been avoided’, inquest hears

Blyth Walk in Upminster, where John and Vera Savage were found dead in July 2017. Picture: Ann-Marie Abbasah

Havering Council approves premises licence for Hornchurch Hop Inn Micro Pub

The owners of the Hop Inn micro pub have applied for a premises licence for the property in North Street, Hornchurch. Picture: Google Maps

Police make 43 arrests following a series of dawn raids in Dagenham, Ilford and Havering

Police made 43 arrests following a series of dawn raids in Ilford, Dagenham and Havering. Picture: Met police

Revealed: Where the 575 crashes happened in Havering last year

Gallows Corner. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Stimson: Bowers will be up for returns to Hornchurch

Lewwis Spence of Hornchurch plays a long ball during Potters Bar Town vs Hornchurch, Emirates FA Cup Football at The Pakex Stadium on 21st September 2019

Wright place and time sees Upminster cut down Forest to earn first win of season

Upminster score their first goal during Upminster HC 2nd XI vs Redbridge & Ilford HC, East Region League Field Hockey at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 5th October 2019

East London Football Podcast

West Ham United's Declan Rice (right) and Crystal Palace's Cheikhou Kouyate. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

Havering women enjoy great win over Crostyx rivals as Harwood hits four of eight

Havering's Sue Harwood (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Balanta upbeat as Daggers bid to maintain good form

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists