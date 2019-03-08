Children at Queen's and King George Hospitals get creative with fun activities during Play in Hospital Week

Children's ward staff getting into the spirit of Play in Hospital Week. Picture: BHRUT Archant

Patients, staff and other visitors to Queen's and King George hospitals might have noticed something different this week, as the borough's NHS trust celebrated national Play in Hospital Week.

Mitchell enjoying Play in Hospital Week. Picture: BHRUT Mitchell enjoying Play in Hospital Week. Picture: BHRUT

The Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT), held a series of fun activities, from syringe painting to a teddy bear's hospital, at the trut's hospitals in Barley Lane. Goodmayes, and Rom Valley Way, Romford.

National Play in Hospital Week runs from Monday, October 7 to Saturday October 12, and aims to raise awareness of the benefits of play in the treatment of poorly children in hospital.

On Tuesday, youngsters got the chance to try syringe painting, squirting colourful paint onto old sheets from syringes.

One of the young artists, Jaylen Durojaiye, 10, said: "I loved it!"

Children enjoying syringe painting at Queen's Hospital during Play in Hospital Week. Picture: BHRUT Children enjoying syringe painting at Queen's Hospital during Play in Hospital Week. Picture: BHRUT

On Thursday, it was time for messy play and children could get to grips with gloop, slime and Play Doh.

Cerys Gabriel-Smith, 12, also in hospital due to asthma, loved playing with gloop.

She said: "It's fun to play, especially as it's really boring in bed."

And on Friday, October 11, a teddy bear's hospital let a doctors of the future get to grips with making his furry friends better.

Young Queen's Hospital patient Cerys enjoying some playtime with slime during Play in Hospital Week. Picture: BHRUT Young Queen's Hospital patient Cerys enjoying some playtime with slime during Play in Hospital Week. Picture: BHRUT

Sadaf Ansar, mum to four-year-old Subhan, in hospital following a fit, was delighted to see him playing.

She said: "He loves to play doctor with his teddies at home. He has all types of toys but his doctor kit, which his grandad bought him, is his favourite.

"He plays with his sister, checking over her dolls. He loves checking the eyes and ears."

Children enjoying syringe painting at Queen's Hospital during Play in Hospital Week. Picture: BHRUT Children enjoying syringe painting at Queen's Hospital during Play in Hospital Week. Picture: BHRUT

All the activities were organised by BHRUT's Play team, which also hosted information stalls, with face painting and colouring for children, at both Queen's and King George Hospitals.

Caroline Jenkins, play specialist, said: "We've had a fantastic week with lots of activities for the children to take part in.

"We do these activities all the time for our patients, however, Play in Hospital Week has given us the chance to raise awareness about the work we do, and why it matters.

"It's so important that children are still able to play when they're in hospital.

Staff at Queen's Hospital spreading the word about Play in Hospital Week. Picture: BHRUT Staff at Queen's Hospital spreading the word about Play in Hospital Week. Picture: BHRUT

"It can alleviate boredom and helps distract them. I'm so pleased that this week has been such a success."