Search

Advanced search

There with You: Yoga instructor offers online classes during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 07:19 31 March 2020 | UPDATED: 07:19 31 March 2020

Absolute Yoga and Pilates is moving its classes online while restrictions on face to face meetings remain in place. Pictured are teachers Adriana and Charlotte. Picture: Pauline Ward

Absolute Yoga and Pilates is moving its classes online while restrictions on face to face meetings remain in place. Pictured are teachers Adriana and Charlotte. Picture: Pauline Ward

Archant

Move over Joe Wicks because a yoga and pilates instructor has moved her classes online.

Pauline Ward wants to get us stretching and bending. Picture: Jamie HarrisPauline Ward wants to get us stretching and bending. Picture: Jamie Harris

Absolute Yoga and Pilates owner Pauline Ward was forced to cancel face to face sessions across Havering in the wake of social distancing measures triggered by the coronavirus.

But undeterred, Pauline and her team are now offering people stuck at home the chance to clear their minds, destress, keeping their bodies active with live-streamed online classes and a library of videos.

Mum of two Pauline said: “It’s really important people continue to move. We’re going to become really sedentary if we don’t plan some kind of exercise into our daily routine.

“Being confined is not healthy, although at the moment we have to do it.”

There With You - the Romford Recorder's campaign to help everyone get through coronavirus crisis.There With You - the Romford Recorder's campaign to help everyone get through coronavirus crisis.

The government has introduced measures which mean most people must stay at home to help stop COVID-19’s spread.

You should only leave home to shop for basic necessities, for medical needs, for work if it can’t be done at home and to take one form of outdoor exercise a day.

But Paula said yoga and pilates are ideal ways to keep fit at home too.

You may also want to watch:

“They’re good for your wellbeing. They make you feel fabulous. Everything we do is enjoyable and it’s a nice way to exercise. It’s very inclusive. It’s a whole hour where you’re no longer thinking about the situation we’re in,” she added.

The classes are for all abilities with levels ranging from gentler moves up to more demanding poses depending on experience. There are even sessions for children and people don’t have to have the equipment.

Currently, there is no limit to the number of people who can take part in the live classes with the Zoom computer programme allowing up to 100 participants.

“Some people are scared to go online because it feels unknown, but from having run three sessions now, even our older clients have come back and said it was easy. We can’t see each other, but we can still do something together that makes us feel better,” Pauline said.

The qualified instructor, who was doing a lot of classes at Havering College, is also offering tutorials to get people up and running with the software.

To more details visit absoluteyogaandpilates.co.uk or check out go to @absoluteyogaandpilates on Facebook.

For the latest coronavirus health advice from the NHS, go to 111.nhs.uk/covid-19

Our directory of community organisations and groups, helping people during the coronavirus outbreak can be found on our website. It will be regularly updated as more groups join.

And join our Facebook group East London Coronavirus Updates for news in your area.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Collier Row teenager jailed over fatal stabbing of 15-year-old

Romaine Williams-Reid, 18, of Erith Crescent, Collier Row, has been convicted of manslaughter. Picture: Met Police

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

A paramedic wearing personal protective equipment as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Lower paid staff at Queen’s and King George hospitals get pay rise in move praised by unions

Queen's Hospital. Picture: John Hercock

Monday lunchtime film quiz

Odeon Cinema South Woodford. Picture: Ken Mears

Coronavirus: Normal life will not resume for six months says government doctor

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Jenny Harries. Picture: PA Video

Most Read

Collier Row teenager jailed over fatal stabbing of 15-year-old

Romaine Williams-Reid, 18, of Erith Crescent, Collier Row, has been convicted of manslaughter. Picture: Met Police

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

A paramedic wearing personal protective equipment as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Lower paid staff at Queen’s and King George hospitals get pay rise in move praised by unions

Queen's Hospital. Picture: John Hercock

Monday lunchtime film quiz

Odeon Cinema South Woodford. Picture: Ken Mears

Coronavirus: Normal life will not resume for six months says government doctor

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Jenny Harries. Picture: PA Video

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

A paramedic wearing personal protective equipment as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

There with You: Yoga instructor offers online classes during lockdown

Absolute Yoga and Pilates is moving its classes online while restrictions on face to face meetings remain in place. Pictured are teachers Adriana and Charlotte. Picture: Pauline Ward

Coronavirus: Premier League clubs ‘could face crisis talks’

A general view of the London Stadium, home of West Ham United

Coronavirus: England Hockey extends suspension of activity

An Old Lought player defends his post at a corner (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Nominate now for Grassroots Football Awards

Nominations are being sought for the Grassroots Football Awards (pic essexfa.com)
Drive 24