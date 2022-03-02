Revealed: How many patients per GP are there at your surgery?

Here's how many patients per GP your local practice has - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Have you ever wondered how many patients a doctor is responsible for at your local surgery?

Workforce data recently published by NHS Digital reveals how many patients and GPs there are at every general practice across England.

We looked at the figures for the NHS North East London Clinical Commissioning Group, which serves eight local authority areas including Barking and Dagenham, Hackney, Havering, Newham, Redbridge and Tower Hamlets.

Some practices in those areas rank among the highest in the country for the number of patients per GP, while others are among the lowest - meaning there are more doctors to provide care for residents.

GP figures are based on the full-time equivalent of qualified, permanent general practitioners - so they exclude locums, registrars and trainees.

Ilford Medical Centre has the 13th highest number of patients per GP in England with 26,653.

This is calculated based on the centre having 14,215 patients and roughly 0.5 full-time equivalent GPs on the books.

Southdene Surgery in South Woodford was ranked 45th nationally with 13,965 patients per GP.

The Lea Surgery in Homerton was 79th with 11,099.

At the other end of the rankings, Health E1 in Brick Lane has 430 patients per GP - the 16th lowest figure in England.

This is based on 1,067 registered patients and 2.5 full-time equivalent GPs.

Newham Transitional Practice was 51st lowest nationally with 986 patients per GP.

The rankings are out of 6,387 practices across England.

Use the map above or search using the table below to see the figures for your surgery and compare it to others in the area.