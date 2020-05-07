Search

Hospital had to transfer patients after ‘an issue with oxygen pressure’

PUBLISHED: 15:00 09 May 2020

Queen's Hospital, Romford. Picture: Ken Mears

Queen's Hospital, Romford. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Queen’s Hospital in Romford “experienced an issue with oxygen pressure” last month and had to transfer patients to King George Hospital in Goodmayes.

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT), which manages the two hospitals, transferred 25 patients from one hospital to the other.

Chief operating officer Shelagh Smith confirmed: “On Wednesday April 1, we experienced an issue with oxygen pressure at Queen’s Hospital.

“To keep our patients safe, and as we had significant bed capacity at King George Hospital, the London Ambulance Service were asked to take patients directly to King George Hospital.

“In addition, 25 patients who had been assessed at Queen’s Hospital were safely transferred to King George Hospital.

“By that evening our oxygen pressure was back to normal and has remained so.”.

Health campaigner Andy Walker has asked why the incident was not publicised at the time and insists more information is needed on why it took place and how it can be prevented in future.

He said: “To my mind that was a substantial incident. It’s a cause for concern and we need more information.

“It’s important that the public know what went on and if the issue has been fixed.”

On March 30, NHS England wrote a letter to hospital bosses after a London teaching hospital ran out of oxygen for coronavirus patients, warning them to take urgent action.

BHRUT has not confirmed the cause of the oxygen pressure issue.

Most Read

Romford South has the highest percentage of coronavirus-related deaths in Havering

A deserted Romford town centre during lockdown, Havering's worst hit area for coronavirus, according to the National Office of Statistics.Picture: Ken Mears

Upminster shooting: Two teenagers arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary

A man in his 40s also suffered lacerations to the face, his injuries are also non-life threatening. Picture: PA/Tom Pilgrim

Upminster shooting: East Ham man charged with aggravated burglary

A forensics officer at the scene in Kerry Drive, Upminster. Picture: PA/Tom Pilgrim

‘I cannot express the fear I had’: Hornchurch boy, 11, gives moving account of mum’s Covid-19 fight

Hemanth Singh with his mum Komal. Picture: Singh family

People line streets to applaud woman who died after contracting coronavirus

People clap as the coffin of Frances Nolan is carried outside her home in Elm Park Avenue. Picture: Nolan family

