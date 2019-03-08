Search

Advanced search

Organ Donation Week 2019: Queen's Hospital doctor urges organ donors to make family aware of their wishes

PUBLISHED: 17:00 04 September 2019

Dr Maurice Smith outside Queen's Hospital in Rom Valley Way, Romford. Picture: BHRUT

Dr Maurice Smith outside Queen's Hospital in Rom Valley Way, Romford. Picture: BHRUT

Archant

As part of Organ Donation Week 2019, a doctor at the NHS hospital trust which runs Queen's and King George Hospitals is urging would-be organ donors to make sure their families are aware of their intentions.

Maurice Smith, who chairs the Organ Donation Committee at Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT), has encouraged those who want to donate their organs to ensure their family is aware of their wishes.

Dr Smith, a consultant geriatrician at BHRUT - which runs Queen's Hospital in Rom Valley Way, Romford and King George Hospital in Barley Lane, Goodmayes -, spoke out to mark Organ Donation Week this week.

He said: "By donating your organs you can help, and potentially save the lives of, between one to nine people.

"It's not just the main organs you can donate; you can also give your corneas, skin and bone too.

"A timely transplant can give extremely poorly patients their lives back - it can ease their suffering and they can get back to work and be with their families.

You may also want to watch:

"If you do want to donate your organs when you die, the best thing you can do, whether you're on the register or not, is tell your family.

"That will make it so much easier for them at the end, to know it's what you wanted."

Dr Smith added that the main issue when it comes to organ donation is gaining consent from families, especially in cases where they're not sure whether it's what their loved one wanted.

He also welcomed new legislation, which will come into force next spring, whereby people will need to opt out of being an organ donor, rather than opting in via the organ donation register.

Dr Smith, who has chaired the Trust's Organ Donation Committee for the last five years, added: "The most important thing we can do is raise awareness of the positive impact of organ donation."

He first became interested in organ donation when, as a trainee doctor in Liverpool almost 40 years ago, he worked with patients with chronic renal failure, quickly realising that organ transplants were much more the answer for them than dialysis.

BHRUT marked Organ Donation Week with information stalls at Queen's Hospital, where staff from the Organ Donation team, as well a donor recipients, were able to speak to staff, patients and visitors and answer any of their questions.

Most Read

Planning application submitted to build homes and shops on former site of CPA Studios in Romford

A planning application has been submitted to redevelop an area of land in North Street, Romford.

Shoplifter threatens Harold Hill Lidl staff member with knife

A woman threatened a staff member at Harold Hill's Lidl with a knife.

Police confirm man in hospital after suffering head injuries at Rush Green bus stop

Police officers called to Rush Green Road just after midnight on Wednesday discovered a man in his 30s with head injuries. Picture: Google Maps

NHS Health Check scheme to be scrapped in Havering thanks to lack of patient uptake

NHS Health Checks will be scrapped in Havering. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire/PA Images

Appeal to find missing 12-year-old girl

Reanne was last seen by her mother leaving their Romford home at around 3.30pm on Saturday, August 31. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Planning application submitted to build homes and shops on former site of CPA Studios in Romford

A planning application has been submitted to redevelop an area of land in North Street, Romford.

Shoplifter threatens Harold Hill Lidl staff member with knife

A woman threatened a staff member at Harold Hill's Lidl with a knife.

Police confirm man in hospital after suffering head injuries at Rush Green bus stop

Police officers called to Rush Green Road just after midnight on Wednesday discovered a man in his 30s with head injuries. Picture: Google Maps

NHS Health Check scheme to be scrapped in Havering thanks to lack of patient uptake

NHS Health Checks will be scrapped in Havering. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire/PA Images

Appeal to find missing 12-year-old girl

Reanne was last seen by her mother leaving their Romford home at around 3.30pm on Saturday, August 31. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Old Cooperians head into new season following ‘substantial’ changes

Old Cooperians RFC (blue) take on Ilford Wanderers. George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Dagenham face a ‘big test’ against Ravens says Taylor

Alexander McQueen of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Yeovil Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th August 2019

Campion head coach Hallahan targets top half finish

Campion RFC playing Kings Cross Steelers RFC. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

West Ham winger’s nightmare year ends in joy with first goal

West Ham United's Andriy Yarmolenko celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London.

West Ham ratings v Norwich City

West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski celebrates after the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists