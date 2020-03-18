Coronavirus: One visitor per patient allowed at Queen’s and King George Hospitals, according to latest guidelines

Queen's Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Only one visitor for each patient is allowed per day at Queen’s and King George Hospitals, according to their latest guidelines.

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT) today (Wednesday, March 18) tweeted out the latest changes to its policy for visitors to the hospitals, in Romford and Goodmayes.

These state that all patients may only have one visitor per day, which must be the same person.

Only the birthing partner is allowed to accompany women in the maternity department, while the visiting hours at the two hospitals are now from 3pm to 6pm.

The trust also said that only one person for each patient is allowed to accompany them to emergency departments, all assessment units and outpatient departments.

Visitors for patients with coronavirus or suspected of having coronavirus will be given protective equipment to wear while on the ward.

A trust spokesman said: “Exceptional circumstances will be considered by our ward managers and these do not apply to end of life patients.”

Some routine planned inpatient surgery has been postponed by the trust but it will continue to carry out cancer and emergency surgeries.

No children under the age of 18 are allowed to visit at either hospital.