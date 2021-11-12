NHS figures reveal how many care home staff in your area have had first and second doses of the Covid vaccine. - Credit: PA

How many care home staff in your area aren’t fully vaccinated against Covid-19?

From yesterday - Thursday, November 11 - all care home staff in England, including agency workers, must now be double jabbed unless they are medically exempt.

The latest NHS figures show the number of eligible staff at care homes for people aged 65 and over, and at independent care homes for younger adults, who hadn't received first and second doses of the vaccine by November 7.

Looking at the figures for all care homes, Westminster had the second highest percentage of staff not fully vaccinated out of 151 local authorities, with 17 per cent (74) of its 435 workers not double jabbed.

Barnet had the fifth highest, with 16pc (478) of 2,985 staff not fully vaccinated.

In Haringey, 13.6pc - or 83 – of 611 staff aren’t double jabbed, ranking 20th nationally.

This compared with 13pc in Redbridge (234 out of 1,799) and around 12pc in Brent (174 of 1,438).

Camden and Hackney had the same percentage of 11.2pc, which amounts to 51 out of 454 and 46 of 409 staff respectively.

In Tower Hamlets, 10.9pc of care home staff, or 45 out of 413, aren’t double jabbed.

These local authorities were all above the national average of 10.3pc; in number terms this means 56,407 care home staff across England have not been fully vaccinated.

In both Havering and Islington, the figure was 9.1pc; however the former had a much larger workforce (2,124 compared to 660 in the latter).

This amounts to 194 staff not double jabbed in Havering and 60 in Islington.

Also below the national average were Barking and Dagenham and Newham.

In Barking and Dagenham, 86 out of 1,015 care home staff aren’t fully vaccinated (8.5pc), while 62 out of 771 (8pc) are not double jabbed in Newham.

The highest percentages of care home workers who hadn’t yet received a first dose of the vaccine by November 7 were: 7.7pc in Tower Hamlets (32 staff), 7.1pc in Westminster (31), 6.4pc in Redbridge (116), 6.2pc in Haringey (38), 6pc in Barnet (180) and 5.9pc in Camden (27).

Nationally, 5.6pc (or 30,868 eligible staff) had not had a first jab.

This compared with 5.2pc in Barking and Dagenham (53), 4.8pc in Brent (69), 4.2pc in Hackney (17), 3.8pc in Islington (25), 3.6pc in Havering (77) and 3pc in Newham (23).