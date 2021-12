East and north London pharmacies open over Christmas and New Year

Here are the pharmacies in east and north London that will be open over the Christmas period - Credit: PA

Some community pharmacies across London will remain open over the Christmas and New Year period, including the festive bank holidays.

Many common illnesses, such as coughs or colds, can be most easily treated by visiting a pharmacy, where you can get quick, expert advice without the need for an appointment.

Pharmacists are trained medical professionals who can offer advice and over-the-counter treatments for a range of minor illnesses, or direct you to the right person if you need to see a GP, nurse or other healthcare professional.

Below is a list of pharmacies in your area which will be open over the festive period.

There may be others open, which aren't listed – visit www.nhs.uk/service-search/find-a-pharmacy or call NHS 111 to check the opening hours of pharmacies near you.

Barking & Dagenham

Britannia Pharmacy

020 8594 2686 / Barking Community Hospital, Upney Lane, Barking IG11 9LX

Christmas Day: 10am - 6pm

Boxing Day + December 27 and 28 bank holidays: 11am - 3pm

New Years Day and January 3 bank holiday: 11am - 3pm

Barnet

Fairview Pharmacy

020 8346 0707 / Finchley Memorial Hospital, Granville Road N12 0JE

Christmas Day: 10am - 4pm

Boxing Day + December 27 and 28 bank holidays: 10am - 4pm

New Years Day and January 3 bank holiday: 10am - 4pm

Greenfield Pharmacy

020 8449 0708 / 16 Greenhill Parade, New Barnet EN5 1ES

Christmas Day: 10am - 6pm

Boxing Day + December 27 and 28 bank holidays: 10am - 2pm

New Years Day and January 3 bank holiday: 10am - 2pm

Brent

Jade Pharmacy

020 8902 0173 / 204 Ealing Road, Wembley, HA0 4QG

Christmas Day: 10am - 6pm

Boxing Day + December 27 and 28 bank holidays: 10am – 4pm

Chana Chemist

020 8459 2332 / Willesden Centre for Health, Robson Avenue, NW10 3RY

Christmas Day: 10am - 6pm

Boxing Day + December 27 and 28 bank holidays: Noon – 4pm

Gimmack Chemist

020 8452 4702 / 10 Station Parade Willesden Green, NW2 4NU

Christmas Day: 10am - 6pm

Boxing Day: CLOSED

December 27 and 28 bank holidays: 10:00-14:00

Camden

Pharmacy Republic

020 7485 2240 / 100 Fleet Road NW3 2QX

Christmas Day: 8am-11pm

Boxing Day + December 27 and 28 bank holidays: 8am - 11pm

New Years Day and January 3 bank holiday: 8am - 11pm

Grafton Pharmacy

020 7383 4233 / 132-132A Tottenham Court Road W1T 5AZ

Christmas Day: 10am - 6pm

Boxing Day + December 27 and 28 bank holidays: 10am - 2pm

New Years Day and January 3 bank holiday: 10am - 2pm

Hackney

Bees Chemist

0208 985 5265 / 261 Wick Road, Hackney E9 5DG

Christmas Day: 10am - 6pm

Boxing Day + December 27 and 28 bank holidays: 10am - 2pm

New Years Day and January 3 bank holiday: 10am - 2pm

Dev’s Chemist

020 7249 8060 / 103a Dalston Lane, Dalston E8 1NH

Christmas Day: 10am - 6pm

Boxing Day + December 27 and 28 bank holidays: 10am - 2pm

New Years Day and January 3 bank holiday: 10am - 2pm

Haringey

Somerset Gardens Pharmacy

020 8801 3539 / Somerset Gardens Family Heath Centre, 4 Creighton Road, Tottenham N18 8NW

Christmas Day: 10am - 6pm

Boxing Day: 10am - 5pm

December 27 and 28 bank holidays: 10am - 2pm

New Years Day and January 3 bank holiday: 10am - 2pm

Havering

Mim Pharmacy

01708 743341 / 118 North Street, Romford RM1 1DL

Christmas Day: 10am - 6pm

Boxing Day + December 27 and 28 bank holidays: 11am - 3pm

New Years Day and January 3 bank holiday: 11am - 3pm

Britcrown Pharmacy

01708 740587 / 5 Balgores Lane, Gidea Park RM2 5JR

Christmas Day: 10am - 6pm

Boxing Day + December 27 and 28 bank holidays: 10am - 2pm

New Years Day and January 3 bank holiday: 10am - 2pm

Islington

Wellcare Pharmacy

020 7263 3152 / 552 Holloway Road N7 6JP

Christmas Day: 10am - 6pm

Boxing Day + December 27 and 28 bank holidays: 10am - 2pm

New Years Day and January 3 bank holiday: 10am - 2pm

Caledonian Pharmacy

020 7609 0798 - 486a Caledonian Road N7 9RP

Christmas Day and Boxing Day: CLOSED

December 27 and 28 bank holidays: 10am - 2pm

New Years Day and January 3 bank holiday: 10am - 2pm

Newham

Britannia Pharmacy

020 8471 3147 / 10 Prince Regent Lane, Plaistow E13 8QG

Christmas Day: 10am - 6pm

Boxing Day + December 27 and 28 bank holidays: 11am - 3pm

New Years Day and January 3 bank holiday: 11am - 3pm

Salus Pharmacy

020 8555 3767 / 42 Liberty Bridge Road, Olympic Park, Stratford E20 1AS

Christmas Day: 8am - 2pm

Boxing Day + December 27 and 28 bank holidays: 8am - 2pm

New Years Day and January 3 bank holiday: 8am – 2pm

Redbridge

Eden Pharmacy

020 8597 3477 / 79-85 Goodmayes Road, Goodmayes IG3 9UB

Christmas Day: 10am - 6pm

Boxing Day + December 27 and 28 bank holidays: 11am - 3pm

New Years Day and January 3 bank holiday: 11am - 3pm

Britannia Pharmacy

020 8478 4347 / Loxford Polyclinic, 417 Ilford Lane, Ilford IG1 2SN

Christmas Day: 10am - 6pm

Boxing Day + December 27 and 28 bank holidays: 11am - 3pm

New Years Day and January 3 bank holiday: 11am - 3pm

Tower Hamlets

Green Light Pharmacy

020 3069 7858 / St Andrews Health Centre, 2 Hannaford Walk, Bromley-by-Bow E3 3FF

Christmas Day: 9am - 6.30pm

Boxing Day + December 27 and 28 bank holidays: 9am - 6.30pm

New Years Day and January 3 bank holiday: 9am - 6.30pm

Barkantine Pharmacy

020 7987 4313 / Barkantine Primary CC, 121 Westferry Road, Millwall E14 8JH

Christmas Day: 10am - 6pm

Boxing Day + December 27 and 28 bank holidays: 11am - 3pm

New Years Day an January 3 bank holiday: 11am - 3pm

Shantys Chemist

020 7247 2140 / 253 Whitechapel Road E1 1DB

Christmas Day: 10am - 6pm

Boxing Day + December 27 and 28 bank holidays: 10am - 2pm

New Years Day and January 3 bank holiday: 10am - 2pm