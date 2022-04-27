Doctors have raised the issue of the ongoing mental health crisis, and ways in which people can seek support - Credit: PA

Doctors across north east London are raising concerns about the ongoing impact of Covid on the public's mental health.

The ongoing effects of the pandemic, from work strains to increased anxiety, have led to a growing need to access reliable services.

In response, medical professionals from the North East London NHS Foundation Trust (NELFT) - covering Barking and Dagenham, Havering, Redbridge and Waltham Forest - have spoken publicly about how residents can better service their mental wellbeing and get help if it's needed.

Melody William, integrated care director at NELFT, said: “Anyone is free to access Talking Therapies, where you will be seen and treated by fully trained and accredited NHS practitioners. They can help with common mental health problems like stress, anxiety and depression.

“You can be referred by your GP or refer yourself. You don’t need a diagnosed condition to do this.

“Getting support as soon as you start having difficulties can help to reduce their impact and we know many of the issues we treat have been made worse by the pandemic – like fear of social situations, worrying, obsessive thoughts, stress and panic attacks.

“If you are affected by any of these, please get in touch.”