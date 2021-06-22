No changes to blood test services in Havering at present

Published: 1:48 PM June 22, 2021

Blood test services will continue to be available at the Cranham Health Centre in Upminster, after the NHS confirmed the provision as part of a new pilot. - Credit: Google Maps

An NHS pilot to streamline blood test services will not affect Havering centres, it has been confirmed.

Back in May, the Recorder reported on speculation that Cranham Health Centre could lose its current blood test provision under a new scheme piloted by the NHS.

Councillors acting on behalf of the Upminster and Cranham Residents' Association sought clarity from the North East London (NEL) CCG, which confirmed that the pilot would go ahead, but said the "number and location of phlebotomy chairs" was still being decided.

The pilot was due to start in July; it has since been confirmed it will begin on June 28.

All four Havering centres which currently offer blood test services will continue to do so.

The update reads: "This pilot is about the ability to flex to meet demand and so there is little change to current provision at present."

As well as the Upminster facility, blood test services will remain available at the Elm Park Clinic in Abbs Cross Lane, Harold Hill Health Centre in Gooshays Drive and Raphael House (Victoria Centre) in Pettits Lane.

For more information on the pilot, visit this link.



