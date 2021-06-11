New medical examiner will provide 'additional support' to bereaved families
- Credit: Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Trust
A lead medical examiner has been appointed to “provide additional support” to bereaved families in Barking, Havering and Redbridge.
The Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Trust (BHRUT) has appointed consultant pathologist Peter Tanner to the role, a consultant pathologist who has worked for the trust for over 30 years.
It said Peter and his team will work “alongside” clinicians helping to improve the certification process to provide “accurate death certificates” by "scrutinising medical notes” and discussing “any concerns following a death with loved ones”.
He will “interact with faith communities”, it said, to ensure any religious customs involving death and burial are followed.
Peter said: “Bereaved families will almost be my patients by proxy and I’ll help to streamline the process for them.
You may also want to watch:
“I’ll have the time to talk to them, explain things and answer their questions, providing additional support at a very difficult time."
He added: “It will be a very rewarding and worthwhile role."
Most Read
- 1 Partner: Romford shooting verdict 'brushes police errors under the carpet'
- 2 Romford MP celebrates 20 years in office
- 3 Raiders net goalie Milton in first signing of summer
- 4 Havering Mind raising money towards garden project
- 5 Partial solar eclipse set for our skies - but people warned of dangers
- 6 People in hospital after Collier Row collision
- 7 Patient gets £12k in out-of-court settlement with Romford dental practice
- 8 Love Island star Kem Cetinay says Romford's Array to open 'in three weeks'
- 9 Police officer guilty of spying on woman in the shower
- 10 'Foul odour': Neighbours call for action over worsening sewage stench