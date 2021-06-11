News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
New medical examiner will provide 'additional support' to bereaved families

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 2:37 PM June 11, 2021   
Peter Tanner is the BHRUT's first lead medical examiner. 

A lead medical examiner has been appointed to “provide additional support” to bereaved families in Barking, Havering and Redbridge.  

The Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Trust (BHRUT) has appointed consultant pathologist Peter Tanner to the role, a consultant pathologist who has worked for the trust for over 30 years.  

It said Peter and his team will work “alongside” clinicians helping to improve the certification process to provide “accurate death certificates” by "scrutinising medical notes” and discussing “any concerns following a death with loved ones”.  

He will “interact with faith communities”, it said, to ensure any religious customs involving death and burial are followed.  

Peter said: “Bereaved families will almost be my patients by proxy and I’ll help to streamline the process for them.  

“I’ll have the time to talk to them, explain things and answer their questions, providing additional support at a very difficult time."

He added: “It will be a very rewarding and worthwhile role."

