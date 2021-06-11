New medical examiner will provide 'additional support' to bereaved families

Published: 2:37 PM June 11, 2021

Peter Tanner is the BHRUT's first lead medical examiner. - Credit: Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Trust

A lead medical examiner has been appointed to “provide additional support” to bereaved families in Barking, Havering and Redbridge.

The Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Trust (BHRUT) has appointed consultant pathologist Peter Tanner to the role, a consultant pathologist who has worked for the trust for over 30 years.

It said Peter and his team will work “alongside” clinicians helping to improve the certification process to provide “accurate death certificates” by "scrutinising medical notes” and discussing “any concerns following a death with loved ones”.

He will “interact with faith communities”, it said, to ensure any religious customs involving death and burial are followed.

Peter said: “Bereaved families will almost be my patients by proxy and I’ll help to streamline the process for them.

You may also want to watch:

“I’ll have the time to talk to them, explain things and answer their questions, providing additional support at a very difficult time."

He added: “It will be a very rewarding and worthwhile role."