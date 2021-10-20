News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
NHS Confederation chair visits Queen’s Hospital

Daniel Gayne

Published: 7:00 AM October 20, 2021   
Victor Adebowale, Chair of the NHS Confederation, is given a tour of Queen's Hospital

Left to right: Khalid Haque and Juliet Kumar from the frailty and geriatrics team; BHRUT chief executive Matthew Trainer; Chair Jacqui Smith; and Victor Adebowale, chair of the NHS Confederation - Credit: BHRUT

The chair of the NHS Confederation made a visit to Queen’s Hospital in Romford. 

Lord Victor Adebowale was taken on a tour of the emergency department and frailty unit. 

He was joined by Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospital NHS Trust (BHRUT) chair Jacqui Smith and trust chief executive Matthew Trainer

Lord Adebowale said: “It’s inspiring to meet NHS people doing what they do every day. They are experts in the work they do, supported by a leadership team willing to learn from them and apply those learnings in a hospital which is under pressure.” 

He also met Remi Odejinmi, director for equality, diversion and inclusion, who told him about the new role and the diversity of the staff network. 

The NHS Confederation is the membership organisation which brings together, supports and speaks for the healthcare system. 

