New Covid vaccine centres to open across east London

Published: 12:10 PM September 23, 2021

The new vaccine sites are spread across seven boroughs - Credit: PA Images

Almost 30 new Covid vaccination sites will open across east London in the next two weeks.

NHS North East London Clinical Commissioning Group (NELCCG) announced that the first of the 29 sites have begun to open this week.

The new sites, mostly based in pharmacies and supermarkets, are spread across the group’s seven boroughs, which include Barking and Dagenham, Hackney, Havering, Newham, Redbridge and Tower Hamlets.

You can find a map of the vaccination centres here.

Anyone aged 16 and over can find their nearest walk-in vaccination centre through the ‘Grab a Jab’ walk-in finder, with no need to pre-book or bring a parent or guardian.

Bookings can also be made through the National Booking Service. It is currently open to anyone aged 18 or over and to people within three months of their 18th birthday, but will be open to 16 and 17-year-olds from September 27.

You may also want to watch:

The NHS in north east London has now given over 2.3 million Covid-19 jabs.

Dr Jagan John, GP and chair of NELCCG, said: “If you haven’t had your first or second vaccination now really is the time.

“We still have hundreds of Covid patients in intensive care, 90 per cent of which are not fully vaccinated.

“Getting two doses of a vaccine is the best way to reduce your chances of becoming seriously ill with Covid-19 and ending up in hospital.

“I’d also encourage anyone to book their booster when they are invited to.”

Booster jabs are now being offered to vulnerable adults to make sure they have a high level of protection heading into winter, as research suggests the protection provided by vaccines decreases gradually over time.

Boosters will be offered to all adults aged 50 years or over, those living in residential care homes for older adults, frontline health and social care workers and adult carers.

It will also be extended to all those aged 16 to 49 with underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk of severe Covid-19 and adults who live with immunosuppressed people.

To be eligible, individuals must also have received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine at least six months ago.

The Pfizer vaccine will be given in the booster programme, regardless of which vaccine someone received for their first two doses.