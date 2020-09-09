Search

Advanced search

Video

Coronavirus: ‘Covid-secure marshals’ to ensure social distancing in towns as social gatherings limited to six people

PUBLISHED: 17:31 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:31 09 September 2020

Boris Johnson during a virtual press conference, following the announcement that the legal limit on social gatherings is set to be reduced from 30 people to six. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Boris Johnson during a virtual press conference, following the announcement that the legal limit on social gatherings is set to be reduced from 30 people to six. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

From Monday people will be breaking the law if they meet socially in groups of more than six. And they could be fined.

Prime minister Boris Johnson has urged people to limit their social contact “as much as possible” and to minimise interactions with other households as he outlined new measures to control a surge in coronavirus cases.

He said he was “sorry” that two households that exceed six people would no longer be able to meet in England from Monday, and said he wished that he did not have to take such steps.

But addressing the first Downing Street press conference since July, Mr Johnson said that “if we are to beat the virus then everyone, at all times, should limit social contact as much as possible”.

“It is safer to meet outdoors and you should keep your distance from anyone you don’t live with, even if they are close friends or family.

“So in England, from Monday, we are introducing the rule of six. You must not meet socially in groups of more than six - and if you do, you will be breaking the law.

“This will apply in any setting, indoors or outdoors, at home or in the pub.

“The ban will be set out in law and it will be enforced by the police - anyone breaking the rules risks being dispersed, fined and possibly arrested.”

Asked if Christmas was now effectively cancelled, Mr Johnson said: “Whether we are going to get things back to normal at all by Christmas, I’m still hopeful, as I’ve said before, that in many ways we could be able to get some aspects of our lives back to normal by Christmas.”

Mr Johnson also announced:

- Venues where people meet socially, such as pubs and restaurants, will be legally required to request contact details of every member of a party and retain the information for 21 days. Fines of £1,000 could be levied against hospitality venues if they fail to comply.

- Passengers travelling to the UK will need to fill out a simplified form with their contact details before they depart, while the Border Force will step up enforcement efforts to ensure compliance with quarantine rules.

- Plans to pilot larger audiences in venues later this month will be revised, and the government is reviewing its intention to return audiences to stadiums and conference centres from October 1.

- Opening hours of some venues could be restricted in some local areas.

- “Covid-secure marshals” will be introduced to help ensure social distancing in town and city centres in a bid to improve the enforcement capacity of local authorities.

The new rules follow a rise in cases from 12.5 per 100,000 people to 19.7 per 100,000 in the UK in the last week - with a particular rise in infections among young people.

Infections are most prevalent among the 19 to 21-year-old age group, with 54 cases per 100,000 people.

The uptick suggests the national R number is now above 1 - meaning the virus is spreading exponentially.

Mr Johnson also urged people not to book a coronavirus test unless they have symptoms or have been asked to book a test, following reports that people were being denied Covid-19 tests.

“We are increasing our testing capacity further to meet rising demand. You can help by only booking a test if you have a fever, a new continuous cough, or you’ve lost your sense of taste or smell - if you don’t have those symptoms and haven’t been asked to book a test, please don’t,” he said.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Leyton food importers start work on new Rainham distribution centre

McLaughlin and Harvey team with mayor, councillor John Mylod at Wanis Rainham's groundbreaking. Picture: Wanis Group

Insults, racial gaslighting and prejudiced violence – top BHRUT doctor opens up about racism in NHS

Devesh Sinha, lead stroke consultant at Barking, Havering and Redbridge NHS Trust has lifted the lid on the disgraceful racism still faced by NHS doctors. Picture: BHR Hospitals

Paranormal Essex: Meet the Romford ghostbuster dads

A shot from Paranormal Essex's stream with the Recorder reporters to conduct a sceance in Breton's Manor. Picture: Paranormal Essex

Cause of Upminster fire which hospitalised man remains under investigation

The cause of a fire which occurred on Gerpins Lane in Upminster last night (September 6th) remains under investigation. Picture: Ken Mears

Eat Out to Help Out: Where in east London the most meals were eaten

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme offered discounts of up to £10 per person every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday during August at participating restaurants across the UK. Picture: PA

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Leyton food importers start work on new Rainham distribution centre

McLaughlin and Harvey team with mayor, councillor John Mylod at Wanis Rainham's groundbreaking. Picture: Wanis Group

Insults, racial gaslighting and prejudiced violence – top BHRUT doctor opens up about racism in NHS

Devesh Sinha, lead stroke consultant at Barking, Havering and Redbridge NHS Trust has lifted the lid on the disgraceful racism still faced by NHS doctors. Picture: BHR Hospitals

Paranormal Essex: Meet the Romford ghostbuster dads

A shot from Paranormal Essex's stream with the Recorder reporters to conduct a sceance in Breton's Manor. Picture: Paranormal Essex

Cause of Upminster fire which hospitalised man remains under investigation

The cause of a fire which occurred on Gerpins Lane in Upminster last night (September 6th) remains under investigation. Picture: Ken Mears

Eat Out to Help Out: Where in east London the most meals were eaten

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme offered discounts of up to £10 per person every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday during August at participating restaurants across the UK. Picture: PA

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Brentwood’s Equestrians Crowned National Champions

Ben Hogarth, Charlotte Cooke, Sophie and Emma Philpot (Pic: Brentwood School)

Upminster enjoy success throughout the club’s latest fixtures

L Pickering in batting action for Upminster during Upminster CC (batting) vs Ardleigh Green & Havering-Atte-Bower CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Upminster Park on 29th August 2020

Raiders season in jeopardy after Planet Ice statement

Raiders celebrate a goal during the 2019/20 season (pic John Scott)

Wilkinson inspires late Leyton Orient win over Brighton

Conor Wilkinson of Orient during Northampton Town vs Leyton Orient, Friendly Match Football at the PTS Academy Stadium on 22nd August 2020

West Ham boss Beard says Tottenham draw was a fair result

West Ham United's Cho So-hyun (right) and Tottenham Hotspur's Kit Graham battle for a header during the FA Women's Super League match at The Hive Stadium, London.