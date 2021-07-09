New chief appointed at Queen's and King George hospitals

Published: 4:05 PM July 9, 2021

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT) has announced the appointment of a new chief executive.

The trust runs Queen’s and King George hospitals in Romford and Goodmayes.

Matthew Trainer, previously chief executive at Oxleas NHS Foundation Trust, will take over the position in August.

He said: “I am looking forward to meeting colleagues at Queen’s and King George hospitals to find out how we can work together to deliver the best possible care for residents of Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge.”

“Everyone I’ve talked to at the trust has spoken with pride about the huge efforts the team has gone to during the pandemic, first to save lives and now to tackle waiting lists.

“We need to build on these achievements, with the help of our local partners, in the years ahead.”

In addition to his work with Oxleas, which provides health and social care in south east London and Kent, Mr Trainer has worked for King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, NHS England, the Care Quality Commission, and the MS Society.

BHRUT chair Mike Bell said: “I am delighted Matthew will be our permanent CEO. He will arrive at a critical time in our development as we recover from Covid-19, reduce our waiting lists, and develop both our closer collaboration with Barts Health and our place-based health and care partnerships with our boroughs.

“Matthew is a successful leader with a wealth of experience in senior roles, who has built and sustained partnerships that are delivering improved services.”

Mr Trainer will take over from Tony Chambers, who has occupied the position on an interim basis since last year.

Mr Bell paid tribute to Mr Chambers’ time at the trust, praising his “calmness and resilience” in dealing with successive waves of coronavirus.

He added: “I will always be indebted to Tony for his leadership at a time of crisis for the health service.”



Sir David Sloman, regional director for the NHS in London, said: “I would like to thank Tony for his commitment and in particular for his work leading the acute collaborative in north east London. I wish him all the best and every success for the future.”

