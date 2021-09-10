Nearly 90pc of ICU admissions in north east London not fully vaccinated
- Credit: BHRUT
Almost 90 per cent of patients admitted to intensive care units (ICU) in north east London are not fully vaccinated.
Between July 14 and September 2 this year, 203 patients with Covid-19 were admitted to ICUs across the region.
Of these, 181 (89pc) did not have both doses of the jab, the majority an average six years younger than fully-vaccinated patients admitted to ICUs.
Rajesh Jain, critical care lead at Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT), said the figures showed that getting both doses was the best way to protect yourself.
He said: “The Covid-19 patients currently in our ICUs are unlikely to have needed intensive care if they had been fully vaccinated.
You may also want to watch:
“I’d encourage everyone to ensure you have both doses. Reducing the number of patients needing to be admitted to our ICUs will also reduce pressure on our already stretched staff.”
One-third of ICU beds across the north east London region, which is covered by BHRUT and Barts Health trusts, are occupied with Covid-19 patients
Most Read
- 1 New Post Office opens in Hornchurch Road
- 2 Girl, 10, performs with Jason Donovan and Alexandra Burke in West End debut
- 3 New Co-op set to open in Gidea Park
- 4 Investigation launched into 'serious' racism allegations at council
- 5 Harold Wood to Harold Hill bus at risk as consultation opens on its future
- 6 'Disturbing': Report finds culture of 'normalised' racism and sexism at council
- 7 Hornchurch CC to remember well-loved wicketkeeper at memorial event
- 8 Romford restaurateur named ‘local community hero’ at House of Lords
- 9 Number of women may have 'felt unwell' on night of alleged drink spiking
- 10 Ghost sightings: 'Most haunted' Havering places
BHRUT said the surge was having an impact on the care of other patients.
Find information on where to get vaccinated in north east London here.