Published: 11:02 AM September 10, 2021 Updated: 11:18 AM September 10, 2021

Almost 90 per cent of patients admitted to intensive care units (ICU) in north east London are not fully vaccinated.

Between July 14 and September 2 this year, 203 patients with Covid-19 were admitted to ICUs across the region.

Of these, 181 (89pc) did not have both doses of the jab, the majority an average six years younger than fully-vaccinated patients admitted to ICUs.

Rajesh Jain, critical care lead at Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT), said the figures showed that getting both doses was the best way to protect yourself.

He said: “The Covid-19 patients currently in our ICUs are unlikely to have needed intensive care if they had been fully vaccinated.

“I’d encourage everyone to ensure you have both doses. Reducing the number of patients needing to be admitted to our ICUs will also reduce pressure on our already stretched staff.”

One-third of ICU beds across the north east London region, which is covered by BHRUT and Barts Health trusts, are occupied with Covid-19 patients

BHRUT said the surge was having an impact on the care of other patients.

Find information on where to get vaccinated in north east London here.