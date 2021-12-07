Breaking

Mayor of Havering John Mylod is in hospital with Covid-19 - Credit: Havering Council

The mayor of Havering has been admitted to hospital with Covid-19.

Cllr John Mylod, who is in his 80s, is currently receiving treatment for the virus, Havering Council confirmed today (December 7).

His deputy Cllr Christine Vickery, 64, was admitted to Queen's Hospital last month and is still recovering.

Leader of Havering Council cllr Damian White told the Recorder: "We pray that Mother Mary will intercede to remove any suffering and give him the strength to recover.

"He is in our thoughts and prayers together with his family at this worrying time.”

Cllr Mylod, who represents St Andrews Ward, was re-elected in April this year, having served as mayor since 2020.