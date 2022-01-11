'Road to recovery': Havering mayor and deputy recovering from Covid at home

Deputy mayor Cllr Christine Vickery (left) and mayor Cllr John Mylod (right) are continuing to recover from Covid at home. - Credit: Havering Council

Havering's mayor and his deputy are recovering from Covid at home after being admitted to hospital with the disease.

Cllr John Mylod, 86, went to hospital to receive treatment for the virus in early December last year.

Ian Piggott, Cllr Mylod’s support officer, confirmed the mayor is now recovering at home.

He added: “We do not have a time scale for him to return to his full mayoral duties at this time."

Deputy mayor Cllr Christine Vickery, 64, said the disease is “vile, cruel and horrendous" following her own battle to get well after contracting it in November.

She said: “He’s [Cllr Mylod] on the road to recovery.

"He is strong and remains very positive.”

She added: “On behalf of the mayor, I want to say that we are both in awe of the incredible work the nurses and doctors do, they are angels with invisible wings, but even the catering staff and cleaners are all so lovely.”

Cllr Vickery, who thought she was “finished” after suffering complications from Covid, said she has checkups with the respiratory team at Queen’s Hospital booked in.

She hopes to return to her duties in mid-January.



