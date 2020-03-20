Coronavirus: Marie Curie appeal for donations as it cancels all charity collections

Terminal illness charity Marie Curie has cancelled all of its upcoming public collections in London and across the UK.

The Great Daffodil Appeal, which runs throughout March, sees thousands of volunteer collectors hitting high streets and supermarkets to hand out the charity’s iconic daffodil pins in exchange for donations.

The money raised from the Great Daffodil Appeal helps Marie Curie provide much-needed expert care to people with terminal illnesses, as well as support for their loved ones, helping them to make the most of the time they have together.

With more than 2,200 collections across the country cancelled with immediate effect because of the coronavirus, Marie Curie has estimated that it will lose £1million from these vital collections alone – with further losses coming from many other cancelled fundraising activities and events. This will impact the charity’s work, which is going to be more important than ever over the coming months as the NHS focuses on the coronavirus.

In light of this, the charity is urgently asking people to get involved in the appeal via other ways to help its nurses care for more people including donating online (mariecurie.org.uk/donate) or via text-to-donate (text DAFF to 70111 to donate £5*).

Meredith Niles, executive director of fundraising and engagement at Marie Curie, said: “We are extremely grateful to the thousands of people who signed up to collect for us, without whom the Great Daffodil Appeal would not exist. Where possible, we hope to be able to re-schedule collections and events for later in the year, and would like to thank all our volunteers, supporters, corporate partners and staff for their ongoing support at this challenging time.”

If you, or someone you know, is affected by a terminal illness and concerned about coronavirus (Covid-19), the charity’s Support Line team is ready to help with the information you need when you need it. Call free 0800 090 2309. You can also find more information on our website: mariecurie.org.uk/coronavirus

Ways to donate

* Donate to Marie Curie online: mariecurie.org.uk/donate

* Donate to Marie Curie by phone: 0800 716 146

* Text to Donate: text DAFF to 70111