Published: 3:21 PM June 16, 2021 Updated: 3:26 PM June 16, 2021

The Delta variant accounts for the majority of coronavirus cases across most of north east London, according to recent figures.

In the seven days up to June 5 2021, the Delta variant - which has swept across the UK in recent weeks - accounted for more than half of cases in almost all of north east London’s boroughs.

This contrasts with the national picture, in which the Delta variant represented 41 per cent of all Covid-19 cases over the same period.

In Newham, a staggering 68pc of 125 Covid-19 cases in the week up to June 5 were the Delta variant.

Meanwhile, Tower Hamlets experienced the highest total number of cases of all variants in north east London, with 207, and of the Delta variant specifically, with 130.

More than half of cases were the Delta variant in Barking and Dagenham, as well as Havering.

The new variant was relatively less dominant in Redbridge, accounting for just 43pc of the 81 cases reported in the borough that week.

Also known as B.1.617.2, the Delta variant has been linked to a rise in Covid cases in the UK over the past few weeks.

It is believed to have spread more easily than the Alpha variant, according to Public Health England (PHE).

As these figures cover the period up to June 5, and given the increased transmission risk associated with the Delta variant, it is possible the prevalence is now much higher.

PHE announced this week that vaccine effectiveness against hospitalisation for the Delta variant was comparable with that of the Alpha variant.

It reported that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is 96pc effective against hospitalisation after two doses, while the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is 92pc effective with the same dose.

The NHS is currently offering vaccinations to anyone aged 21 and over, and in north east London a mass vaccination clinic is being held this weekend at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

The event will being held from 10am to 8pm, but pre-booking is required and only eligible people living in Barking and Dagenham, City of London, Hackney, Havering, Newham, Redbridge, Tower Hamlets or Waltham Forest can attend.