Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

East London residents invited for free lung health MOT

PUBLISHED: 12:00 24 June 2019

Prof Sam Janes, professor of respiratory medicine at UCLH and chief investigator of the SUMMIT Study that is inviting east London residents to take part in a large scale lung cancer screening.

Prof Sam Janes, professor of respiratory medicine at UCLH and chief investigator of the SUMMIT Study that is inviting east London residents to take part in a large scale lung cancer screening.

Archant

Thousands of people across east London are being offered a free lung health MOT as part of the UK's largest ever lung cancer screening study.

University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (UCLH) and UCL are conducting a Summit study which aims to detect lung cancer early amongst at-risk Londoners when the chance of successful treatment and survival is greater.

Every year around 180 people in Havering are diagnosed with lung cancer and 131 die from the condition.

Barking and Dagenham sees an average of 114 diagnoses of lung cancer each year, which Newham sees an average of 101 diagnoses.

In Redbridge around 117 people are diagnosed with lung cancer and 91 die from the condition.

Dr Maurice Sanomi and Dr Bunmi Olajide, GPs based at Rush Green Medical Centre, in Havering, said: "This is an important study and I'd urge people in Havering to book their lung health MOT if invited by their GP.

You may also want to watch:

"It's easy and free - and could identify any problems early enough to make treatment more likely to be effective."

The study will recruit two groups from north and east London: 25,000 people at high risk of lung and other cancers (group A) and 25,000 people who are not at high risk (group B).

Up to 100,000 people aged 50-77 who meet the eligibility criteria based on their smoking history will be offered a lung health MOT.

Following this check, if eligible, people will be offered the opportunity to take part in Group A of the study.

Those who join will be screened using a low dose CT scan and will provide a blood sample and complete a questionnaire.

The blood sample will be analysed by Grail - a US based healthcare company - as part of its work to evaluate whether cancer can be detected early through genomic signals in the blood.

Professor Sam Janes, chief investigator of the SUMMIT Study, added: "This large-scale study gives us a unique opportunity to detect lung cancer earlier when treatment is more likely to be successful amongst those proven to be most at risk - people who smoke or used to smoke, aged between 50 and 77."

The study will be recruiting throughout this year. People who are eligible will receive invitations from their GP, if their GP practice is participating in the study.

Most Read

Coral Car park: Havering planning committee to consider proposals for 88 new homes on Romford Dogs’ overflow site

Havering Council will be considering proposals for 88 homes to be built on the corner of London Road and Spring Gardens. Picture: Google Maps

Gallows Corner crash: Woman airlifted to hospital after she is hit by car

Emergency services were called to reports of a car crash on the A12, Gallows Corner in Romford. Picture: TFL Traffic

East London residents invited for free lung health MOT

Prof Sam Janes, professor of respiratory medicine at UCLH and chief investigator of the SUMMIT Study that is inviting east London residents to take part in a large scale lung cancer screening.

TfL proposes to shorten 128 bus service in Romford town centre

TfL is proposing a route change to the 128 bus service between Claybury Broadway and Romford Station. Picture: Aubrey Morandarte

National Crime Agency recovers Rainham man’s flat worth more than £300k following drug dealing and fraud investigation

General view of the High Court on the Strand, London. Picture: Anthony Devlin

Most Read

Coral Car park: Havering planning committee to consider proposals for 88 new homes on Romford Dogs’ overflow site

Havering Council will be considering proposals for 88 homes to be built on the corner of London Road and Spring Gardens. Picture: Google Maps

Gallows Corner crash: Woman airlifted to hospital after she is hit by car

Emergency services were called to reports of a car crash on the A12, Gallows Corner in Romford. Picture: TFL Traffic

East London residents invited for free lung health MOT

Prof Sam Janes, professor of respiratory medicine at UCLH and chief investigator of the SUMMIT Study that is inviting east London residents to take part in a large scale lung cancer screening.

TfL proposes to shorten 128 bus service in Romford town centre

TfL is proposing a route change to the 128 bus service between Claybury Broadway and Romford Station. Picture: Aubrey Morandarte

National Crime Agency recovers Rainham man’s flat worth more than £300k following drug dealing and fraud investigation

General view of the High Court on the Strand, London. Picture: Anthony Devlin

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Leopards snap up guard Kaftaniukas

Essex & Herts Leopards have signed guard Marius Kaftaniukas. Picture: Essex & Herts Leopards

Daggers duo feature for Guyana in Panama defeat at Gold Cup

Liam Gordon of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

FIH Pro League: GB get better of New Zealand in Stoop double

Great Britain's women celebrate a goal against New Zealand (pic GB Hockey)

East London residents invited for free lung health MOT

Prof Sam Janes, professor of respiratory medicine at UCLH and chief investigator of the SUMMIT Study that is inviting east London residents to take part in a large scale lung cancer screening.

Team GB atheletes hope to inspire Havering pupils at Sporting Champions Day

Brock Whiston will compete at the Para Swimming World Championships in September (pic: Elizabeth Whiston)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists