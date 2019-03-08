Search

Havering pupils encouraged to get 'fit for learning' with daily running challenge

PUBLISHED: 07:00 17 September 2019

Havering Council and London Marathon Events has formed a new partnership to encourage more pupils to complete a daily running challenge. Picture: PA / Adam Davy

Havering Council and London Marathon Events has formed a new partnership to encourage more pupils to complete a daily running challenge. Picture: PA / Adam Davy

PA Wire/PA Images

Students are being encouraged to jog or run 15 minutes every day as part of a new joint venture between London Marathon Events and Havering Council.

The Daily Mile is a global initiative that aims to get more pupils active.

To encourage more schools in the borough to take up the daily running challenge, London Marathon Events will award a £250 prize to one school this term and another £250 prize during the summer term.

Councillor Robert Benham, cabinet member for education, children and families, said: "Through our collaboration with London Marathon Events, supported by Veggie run, we aim to encourage more schools in our borough to sign up for The Daily Mile and support pupils to increase their daily activity during the school day.

"Research has shown children's physical, social, emotional and mental health improve with increased physical activity."

Veggie Run, the award winning app from Havering Council, works to educate children about healthy living.

It rewards pupils and their schools with sporty prizes and it will also play a key part in encouraging schools to participate in The Daily Mile.

"I am delighted to be working with the team at Havering to get more children involved with The Daily Mile," said Hugh Brasher, director at London Marathon events.

"We want to inspire activity and help Havering's primary schoolchildren to become the most physically active in London by inspiring fun, regular activity.

"My challenge is for every school in Havering to take part in 15 minutes running or jogging every day, it will make a massive difference to their health - and it helps them to concentrate in the classroom."

Elaine Wyllie, founder of The Daily Mile, added: "The Daily Mile is simple and free - it gets children out of the classroom for 15 minutes every day.

"Everyone can take part - the children can run at their own pace.  "I hope every school in Havering signs up to take part and help their children get fit for learning and fit for life."

Schools can register at thedailymile.co.uk to be entered into the prize draw.

Motorcyclist taken to hospital following car crash in Hornchurch

A motorbike and car crashed in Wingletye Lane, Hornchurch on Monday, September 16. Picture: Google Maps

‘I was on autopilot’: Queen’s Hospital lead nurse saves life of motorist suffering heart attack on day off

Lead nurse for emergency care and acute medicine at BHRUT Jack Stevens. Picture: BHRUT

Long read: What the Recorder learned out on police patrol with the officers of Operation Gambler

Recorder chief reporter Matt Clemenson joined officers from the Metropolitan and Essex Police services for Operation Gambler - a cross border police action targeting burglars and dangerous drivers. Picture: Matt Clemenson

New housing grants to help elderly and disabled Havering residents

Havering Council is providing a wider range of housing grants for vulnerable people in the borough. Picture: Victoria Jones / PA

Sir Trevor Brooking and snooker player fundraise for Saint Francis Hospice at prestigious charity event

The team of amazing people who represented Saint Francis Hospice at the BGC Charity Day. Picture: SFH

