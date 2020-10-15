Breaking

London to move to Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions

People pass a COVID-19 test centre sign at a walk-through testing centre. Picture: Andrew Milligan/ PA Wire/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

London will be moved to Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions from midnight on Friday, MPs in the capital have been told.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The new restrictions will see people unable to meet those from other households in an indoor setting.

This includes public places such as restaurants and pubs, as well as private homes.

Meetings outdoors can continue under the new ‘high’ restrictions as long as the Rule of Six - no more than six people, including children - is followed.

You may also want to watch:

Most other restrictions remain the same as those in the ‘medium’ tier.

Coronavirus cases across the capital have increased over the past few weeks, including in the east London boroughs.

It comes after Mayor of London Sadiq Khan wrote an open letter to the prime minister warning that the capital-wide rate was fast approaching 100 cases in every 100,000 people.

Ministers are holding a series of talks with the capital’s MPs this morning (Thursday, October 15) ahead of health secretary Matt Hancock giving a Commons update.

More to follow.