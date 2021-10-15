Free lifesaving CPR sessions to be hosted in Romford

Published: 11:19 AM October 15, 2021

Medics will be delivering free lifesaving training sessions as part of Restart a Heart Day in Romford this Saturday (October 16).

Aiming to train people in how to perform cardio pulmonary resuscitation (CPR), the global event is in its eighth year.

Sessions with the London Ambulance Service (LAS) will be held at Brewery Walk and the Mercury Mall in Romford from 9am to 5pm, and attendees will practice CPR and be taught how to use a defibrillator.

The campaign is led by the Resuscitation Council UK in partnership with St John Ambulance, the British Heart Foundation, British Red Cross and all UK ambulance services.

Chief paramedic and quality officer for the LAS, Dr John Martin, said: “Learning these skills is so easy to do, and it could help save someone’s life.

“I would encourage Londoners to visit one of our training sessions this weekend to help gain confidence in knowing what to do in an emergency.”