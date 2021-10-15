Free lifesaving CPR sessions to be hosted in Romford
- Credit: LAS
Medics will be delivering free lifesaving training sessions as part of Restart a Heart Day in Romford this Saturday (October 16).
Aiming to train people in how to perform cardio pulmonary resuscitation (CPR), the global event is in its eighth year.
Sessions with the London Ambulance Service (LAS) will be held at Brewery Walk and the Mercury Mall in Romford from 9am to 5pm, and attendees will practice CPR and be taught how to use a defibrillator.
The campaign is led by the Resuscitation Council UK in partnership with St John Ambulance, the British Heart Foundation, British Red Cross and all UK ambulance services.
Chief paramedic and quality officer for the LAS, Dr John Martin, said: “Learning these skills is so easy to do, and it could help save someone’s life.
You may also want to watch:
“I would encourage Londoners to visit one of our training sessions this weekend to help gain confidence in knowing what to do in an emergency.”
Most Read
- 1 West Ham free to build new training facility as council approves plans
- 2 Romford celebrity scandals: Stars who hit headlines for the wrong reasons
- 3 Development coming to Havering: What plans were submitted, approved or rejected in recent months?
- 4 Mum fears gaping ceiling left by workers will 'collapse' on children
- 5 Women targeted in string of mobile phone thefts at Romford nightclub
- 6 Entry and exit wording on ground by Elm Park car park to be investigated
- 7 Romford's Jesy Nelson denies 'blackfishing' accusations
- 8 Kem Cetinay’s Array restaurant to host Halloween 'ball'
- 9 Sustainable shopping delivery business opens for Romford and Brentwood
- 10 Weekly fall in Covid patients at Queen's and King George hospitals