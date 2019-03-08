Lens replacement surgery: say hello to a clearer future

Spire Hartswood Hospital is a well-established provider of private hospital treatments. Photo credit: Spire Hartswood Hospital. ©Phil Jones

Lens replacement surgery (also known as refractive lens exchange surgery) is one of the most commonly performed procedures in the UK according to clinical data.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mr Jagmohan Chawla is an experienced Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon specialising in multifocal lens implants, refractive lens exchange and complex cataract surgery. Photo credit: Spire Hartswood Hospital. Mr Jagmohan Chawla is an experienced Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon specialising in multifocal lens implants, refractive lens exchange and complex cataract surgery. Photo credit: Spire Hartswood Hospital.

The procedure is similar to removal of cataracts. It removes the natural crystalline lens in the eye and replaces it with a clear artificial intraocular lens (IOL). This procedure can help improve your eyesight, often eliminating the need to wear glasses or contact lenses.

Mr Jagmohan Chawla is an experienced Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon at Spire Hartswood Hospital in Brentwood, Essex, specialising in multifocal lens implants, refractive lens exchange and complex cataract surgery. We spoke to Mr Chawla to find out more.

Lens replacement surgery helps to correct your eyesight and achieve sharper focus; reducing your need for glasses. Photo credit: Getty Images. Lens replacement surgery helps to correct your eyesight and achieve sharper focus; reducing your need for glasses. Photo credit: Getty Images.

"Everything is so much brighter and the colours are amazing. I am now glasses free and enjoying my new outlook on the things around me." - Mr Jagmohan Chawla's patient.

What is lens replacement surgery?

Lens replacement surgery requires replacing your eye's clear natural lens with an acrylic artificial multifocal lens. This is done to correct your eyesight, restore near vision or achieve sharper focus; reducing your need for glasses. The artificial lens is a permanent replacement for your natural lens and is designed to last for the rest of your life.

Mr Chawla told us: "Following surgery to both eyes, lens implants will enable you to focus at all distances. The customised lenses can also help to eliminate pre-existing blurred vision caused by astigmatism, a condition where light is focused at more than one place in the eye."

A recent patient's perspective of lens replacement surgery on both eyes with Mr Chawla: "On both days of my surgery I was naturally nervous but felt reassured by Mr Chawla. The team at Spire Hartswood Hospital were so kind, efficient and helpful. Following both surgeries I was contacted with a follow-up call, which I wasn't expecting - this was such a great service, particularly as I live on my own."

How long does the procedure take?

The procedure usually takes about 25 - 30 minutes and is performed as a day case procedure. Each eye is done separately, usually about 1-2 weeks apart. Mr Chawla explained: "The operation is usually done under local anaesthetic and mild sedation. It can take a couple of days for your sight to become clearer, and vision for near and far distance should stabilise in 2-4 weeks."

What is the recovery time?

You will usually be able to go home on the same day as the procedure: however you'll need someone to accompany you as your vision will be impaired. Mr Chawla says: "It takes around 2 weeks before you can resume normal daily activities including light exercise, swimming, and using computers. Driving is possible within 3 days if one eye has already been done earlier."

Lens replacement surgery has proven results. Mr Chawla's previous patients have said:

"I am very pleased with the result, I look and feel less tired and world weary!"

"I cannot thank Mr Chawla and his team enough. He has changed my life after suffering bad eyes all my life."

"My eyesight is now amazing, the colours and clarity are astounding."

Does lens replacement surgery sound like something that could suit you? Find out more by visiting spirehartswood.com, or calling the hospital on 01277 508 619.