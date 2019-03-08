Search

Advanced search

Ad Feature

Lens replacement surgery: say hello to a clearer future

PUBLISHED: 14:39 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:39 24 September 2019

Spire Hartswood Hospital is a well-established provider of private hospital treatments. Photo credit: Spire Hartswood Hospital.

Spire Hartswood Hospital is a well-established provider of private hospital treatments. Photo credit: Spire Hartswood Hospital.

©Phil Jones

Lens replacement surgery (also known as refractive lens exchange surgery) is one of the most commonly performed procedures in the UK according to clinical data.

Mr Jagmohan Chawla is an experienced Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon specialising in multifocal lens implants, refractive lens exchange and complex cataract surgery. Photo credit: Spire Hartswood Hospital.Mr Jagmohan Chawla is an experienced Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon specialising in multifocal lens implants, refractive lens exchange and complex cataract surgery. Photo credit: Spire Hartswood Hospital.

The procedure is similar to removal of cataracts. It removes the natural crystalline lens in the eye and replaces it with a clear artificial intraocular lens (IOL). This procedure can help improve your eyesight, often eliminating the need to wear glasses or contact lenses.

Mr Jagmohan Chawla is an experienced Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon at Spire Hartswood Hospital in Brentwood, Essex, specialising in multifocal lens implants, refractive lens exchange and complex cataract surgery. We spoke to Mr Chawla to find out more.

Lens replacement surgery helps to correct your eyesight and achieve sharper focus; reducing your need for glasses. Photo credit: Getty Images.Lens replacement surgery helps to correct your eyesight and achieve sharper focus; reducing your need for glasses. Photo credit: Getty Images.

"Everything is so much brighter and the colours are amazing. I am now glasses free and enjoying my new outlook on the things around me." - Mr Jagmohan Chawla's patient.

What is lens replacement surgery?

Lens replacement surgery requires replacing your eye's clear natural lens with an acrylic artificial multifocal lens. This is done to correct your eyesight, restore near vision or achieve sharper focus; reducing your need for glasses. The artificial lens is a permanent replacement for your natural lens and is designed to last for the rest of your life.

Mr Chawla told us: "Following surgery to both eyes, lens implants will enable you to focus at all distances. The customised lenses can also help to eliminate pre-existing blurred vision caused by astigmatism, a condition where light is focused at more than one place in the eye."

A recent patient's perspective of lens replacement surgery on both eyes with Mr Chawla: "On both days of my surgery I was naturally nervous but felt reassured by Mr Chawla. The team at Spire Hartswood Hospital were so kind, efficient and helpful. Following both surgeries I was contacted with a follow-up call, which I wasn't expecting - this was such a great service, particularly as I live on my own."

How long does the procedure take?

The procedure usually takes about 25 - 30 minutes and is performed as a day case procedure. Each eye is done separately, usually about 1-2 weeks apart. Mr Chawla explained: "The operation is usually done under local anaesthetic and mild sedation. It can take a couple of days for your sight to become clearer, and vision for near and far distance should stabilise in 2-4 weeks."

What is the recovery time?

You will usually be able to go home on the same day as the procedure: however you'll need someone to accompany you as your vision will be impaired. Mr Chawla says: "It takes around 2 weeks before you can resume normal daily activities including light exercise, swimming, and using computers. Driving is possible within 3 days if one eye has already been done earlier."

Lens replacement surgery has proven results. Mr Chawla's previous patients have said:

"I am very pleased with the result, I look and feel less tired and world weary!"

"I cannot thank Mr Chawla and his team enough. He has changed my life after suffering bad eyes all my life."

"My eyesight is now amazing, the colours and clarity are astounding."

Does lens replacement surgery sound like something that could suit you? Find out more by visiting spirehartswood.com, or calling the hospital on 01277 508 619.

Most Read

Revealed: The roads worst-hit by robberies in Havering since 2017

This residential street in South Hornchurch is the third worst-hit site in the whole of Havering. Picture: Google Streetview

Balcony blaze in Harold Wood flats caused by cigarette

Balconies at a four-storey block of flats in Harold Wood were destroyed by fire. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Charity founded in honour of knife crime victim Jodie Chesney marks official launch with football match

The Chesney Allstars and Sunday League Legends gather for a team shot.Picture: Ken Mears

Not guilty: All charges against TV chef accused of shooting deer in Harold Hill park dropped

Deer in Dagnam Park

Network Rail awards multi-million pound contract for works at Romford and Ilford stations

A Greater Anglia train. Photo: Ellie Hoskins

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Revealed: The roads worst-hit by robberies in Havering since 2017

This residential street in South Hornchurch is the third worst-hit site in the whole of Havering. Picture: Google Streetview

Balcony blaze in Harold Wood flats caused by cigarette

Balconies at a four-storey block of flats in Harold Wood were destroyed by fire. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Charity founded in honour of knife crime victim Jodie Chesney marks official launch with football match

The Chesney Allstars and Sunday League Legends gather for a team shot.Picture: Ken Mears

Not guilty: All charges against TV chef accused of shooting deer in Harold Hill park dropped

Deer in Dagnam Park

Network Rail awards multi-million pound contract for works at Romford and Ilford stations

A Greater Anglia train. Photo: Ellie Hoskins

Latest from the Romford Recorder

West Ham defender Cresswell shows he still has a future with fine display and a great goal

Aaron Cresswell celebrates his goal

Raiders forward Novak says consistency will be key this season against tougher sides

Blahoslav Novak celebrates finding the net against Basingstoke Bison (Pic: John Scott)

Dagenham boss Taylor pleased with draw away to Gulls to stay on run

Harry Phipps of Dagenham during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 27th July 2019

Man found with laundry bag full of cannabis and lock knife arrested in Romford

A man was arrested yesterday, Monday, September 23, for possession of drugs and an offensive weapon in Romford. Picture: Havering MPS

London in Bloom: Elm Park councillor buzzing as town wins gold award

Councillor Barry Mugglestone and Councillor Stephanie Nunn being presented with a gold accredited award by London in Bloom. Picture: Stephanie Nunn
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists