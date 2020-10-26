BHRUT confirms 17 Covid deaths last week

BHRUT confirmed 17 Covid deaths last week while Barts confirmed sixl. Picture: Barts NHS Trust Barts NHS Trust

The health trust which runs Queen’s and King George hospitals, confirmed 17 Covid deaths last week.

And on October 21, 110 people in Redbridge tested positive – the highest number recorded in just one day.

Yesterday, Sunday, October 25, Havering recorded 81 positive tests.

Last week’s deaths figure is more than double the Covid deaths in other north east London NHS trusts that week.

Barts Health NHS Trust, which manages five east London hospitals including Whipps Cross, confirmed six deaths and Homerton University Hospital in Hackney confirmed one.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, October 27, at 6pm Redbridge leaders will hold a question and answer session via Microsoft Teams for residents to get more information about the situation in the borough.