'State-of-the-art' new unit at hospital to help tackle waiting lists

L-R: Havering Council leader Damian White; health overview and scrutiny sub-committee chair at Havering Council, Cllr Nisha Patel; Romford MP Andrew Rosindell; BHRUT chair Jacqui Smith, and Havering Councli cabinet member for health and adult care services, Cllr Jason Frost - Credit: BHRUT

A £7.5million intensive therapy unit (ITU) has opened at Queen's Hospital.

Romford MP Andrew Rosindell; Havering Council leader Damian White and councillors Nisha Patel and Jason Frost attended the opening on February 15.

It has been named the Jubilee ITU as a nod to the queen's 70th reigning year in 2022, and can provide between 15 and 25 extra beds in an area previously used for storage.

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT), which runs the hospital, said it will help with patient demand during peak times.

BHRUT chair Jacqui Smith and chief medical officer Magda Smith showed the group around the ITU, but Mr Rosindell officially cut the ribbon.

“It’s incredible to see such a new, modern facility providing the extra capacity needed for patient care," Mr Rosindell said.

Jacqui Smith added: “Our new Jubilee ITU will help us treat our sickest patients in a state-of-the-art environment. It will also play a key role as we continue to reduce surgical waiting lists as the increase in beds provides flexibility to treat people who have been waiting for operations faster."

The Jubilee ITU is part of an £11.5m investment, with another £4m being spent at King George Hospital in Goodmayes.