Queen’s and King George hospitals looking for more doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals

PUBLISHED: 10:00 29 April 2020

Chris Gammons has returned to work at Queen's Hospital. Picture: LDRS

Archant

A former airline worker who stopped his nursing training after a stroke is among those who have returned to help the NHS.

King George Hospital, Goodmayes, and Queen’s Hospital, Romford, are trying to hire more than 70 new doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals to tackle the pandemic.

In total, 19 doctors, two nurses and 53 healthcare professionals have been offered roles.

Among them is Chris Gammons, of Epping, whose nursing training stopped after a stroke.

Now working at Queen’s, he said: “Ten years ago I was doing my nursing qualification. I only stopped because I had a stroke.

“When I saw my local trust were looking for staff to support them during the coronavirus outbreak it felt like the right time to go back to what I love doing – caring for others! I’m glad I can do my bit to help.”

Mr Gammons added that he hopes the opportunity will give him the motivation to complete his nursing degree in future.

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust, which manages the two hospitals, will continue to recruit as many staff as they can to support the current outbreak.

So far, more than 300 patients have died from the coronavirus at the trust’s hospitals.

David Amos, interim executive director of people and organisational development, said: “I am so grateful for all those people who have applied to support our hospitals during this testing time. It’s truly amazing to see everyone coming together for the NHS.”

If you are interested in working with the trust, you can apply at https://www.bhrhospitals.nhs.uk/work-for-us.

