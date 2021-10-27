Covid-19 cases surge in Havering, latest figures reveal

Published: 5:21 PM October 27, 2021

There were 843 new cases of coronavirus in the week leading up to October 22, up from 608 the week before. - Credit: PA Images

There has been a surge in the number of new Covid-19 cases in Havering over the last week.

The latest government figures show there were 843 new cases in the borough in the week leading up to October 22. This is 235 more than the 608 reported the week before.

This jump is sizeable when compared to the difference between previous weeks - 608 on October 15 and 539 on October 8.

Overall it means that, as of October 22, 38,293 residents have tested positive for coronavirus.

This increase can be seen around the country and has prompted the government to set out a plan of action for the wintertime.

The 235 increase does influence Havering's incidence rate, which now stands at 325 new cases per 100,000 of the population.

Though lower than the 425 average recorded for England, it is now higher than the 285 London average and the rate of 185 recorded for the borough on September 17.

You may also want to watch:

Sadly, Havering's death toll continues to edge towards 1,000, with the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) data indicating that 953 people have now succumbed to the virus.

Four of these were in the week leading up to October 15.

In terms of vaccine uptake, 80 per cent of Havering's population have had one jab as of October 17, with 76pc being double jabbed.

These percentages are largely on par with the national average, but are higher than the uptake recorded across London.

People over the age of 50, over-16s with health conditions, health and social care workers, adult carers, those living with someone with a weakened immune system and homeless people are now entitled to a booster vaccine.

The number of Covid patients at Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Trust (BHRUT) hospitals has been rising incrementally since mid-October.

While around 30 inpatients were in hospital at the start of the month, this number has increased to 75 as of October 25.