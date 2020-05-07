Search

Advanced search

Saint Francis Hospice: How counselling service is affected by coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 12:00 09 May 2020

Sue Spong, a counsellor with the Saint Francis Hospice family support team. Picture: Saint Francis Hospice

Sue Spong, a counsellor with the Saint Francis Hospice family support team. Picture: Saint Francis Hospice

Archant

In our weekly column from Saint Francis Hospice, counsellor Sue Spong explains how she has adapted her work

My work at Saint Francis Hospice is all about relationship.

A therapeutic relationship between myself and one of our patients, a family member, both together or at times the whole family.

Relationships can begin at diagnosis or further into someone’s journey with a life limiting illness and I see people at home or here at the hospice.

Each Wednesday and Friday in Pemberton Place (where our patients socialise), I may be called upon to counsel someone who perhaps needs that immediate response to a personal crisis or event.

I am available also to the ward where someone has requested a referral for psychological support.

Bereavement support is a passion of mine, to give a space to those who grieve and want to speak and share memories of their special person.

My work also includes facilitation of groups with my family support team members such as writing in bereavement, the hope programme, walking group and our evening bereavement group and more.

The coronavirus has affected my work and how I support people.

You may also want to watch:

Firstly no groups. We attempted (well our secretary June did) to call as many people as possible to let them know that these were cancelled till further notice.

Face to face work became telephone support.

Then, I too had the virus. I felt like a sledgehammer had hit me. June rang the people I have been supporting and they were aware I was unwell.

The kindness shown within these calls was overwhelming, these relationships mean so much and are very precious. After a week, following the seven days guidance, and when I was OK to, I started calling again.

My thoughts are with the bereaved, those in pain, those who are isolated, lonely, scared.

Those who are facing the loss of their loved one.

Within my work I have been encouraging people to write their thoughts and feelings into a journal or note pad.

This can help you offload anger, frustration of anything that might be ruminating in your thoughts.

You could journal what sort of day it is. How you are feeling? Use your senses. What’s the weather like, from your garden or any space, what do you see, smell, hear?

Saint Francis Hospice is a very special place to work. The staff and volunteers are its beating heart.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Romford South has the highest percentage of coronavirus-related deaths in Havering

A deserted Romford town centre during lockdown, Havering's worst hit area for coronavirus, according to the National Office of Statistics.Picture: Ken Mears

Upminster shooting: Two teenagers arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary

A man in his 40s also suffered lacerations to the face, his injuries are also non-life threatening. Picture: PA/Tom Pilgrim

Upminster shooting: East Ham man charged with aggravated burglary

A forensics officer at the scene in Kerry Drive, Upminster. Picture: PA/Tom Pilgrim

‘I cannot express the fear I had’: Hornchurch boy, 11, gives moving account of mum’s Covid-19 fight

Hemanth Singh with his mum Komal. Picture: Singh family

People line streets to applaud woman who died after contracting coronavirus

People clap as the coffin of Frances Nolan is carried outside her home in Elm Park Avenue. Picture: Nolan family

Most Read

Romford South has the highest percentage of coronavirus-related deaths in Havering

A deserted Romford town centre during lockdown, Havering's worst hit area for coronavirus, according to the National Office of Statistics.Picture: Ken Mears

Upminster shooting: Two teenagers arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary

A man in his 40s also suffered lacerations to the face, his injuries are also non-life threatening. Picture: PA/Tom Pilgrim

Upminster shooting: East Ham man charged with aggravated burglary

A forensics officer at the scene in Kerry Drive, Upminster. Picture: PA/Tom Pilgrim

‘I cannot express the fear I had’: Hornchurch boy, 11, gives moving account of mum’s Covid-19 fight

Hemanth Singh with his mum Komal. Picture: Singh family

People line streets to applaud woman who died after contracting coronavirus

People clap as the coffin of Frances Nolan is carried outside her home in Elm Park Avenue. Picture: Nolan family

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Life through a lens was oh so sweet for Stevie Bacon on that hot Wembley day

Wembley crowd

GB boxers enjoy European Games successes

Great Britain's Joe Joyce celebrates victory over Kazakhstan's Ivan Dychko in the men's super-heavyweight semi-finals at the Rio Olympics in 2016

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 9

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Saint Francis Hospice: How counselling service is affected by coronavirus

Sue Spong, a counsellor with the Saint Francis Hospice family support team. Picture: Saint Francis Hospice

Coronavirus: Five substitutes allowed, VAR suspended?

Arsenal's Dani Ceballos comes on as a substitute for Henrikh Mkhitaryan (left) during the Emirates Cup last July
Drive 24