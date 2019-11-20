Get the 'Hollywood smile' with porcelain veneers

Instagrammers and baby-boomers are setting a trend for the "Hollywood smile" as a pain-free dental procedure attracts people to south Essex from all over the UK and beyond.

Dr Jas Sagoo, an award-winning cosmetic dentist at Perfect Smile Spa in Hornchurch, takes up the story...

There are many benefits to smiling, not least that it makes you feel good as well as the people around you. But imagine if you felt you couldn't smile because your teeth weren't perfect like, for example, the stars you see on TV and in the movies. Maybe some of those beautiful people were born with perfect teeth; chances are they've had a little help from the dentist.

That help is now available to the general public and, trust me, the effects are amazing. Confidence goes from zero to 100!

Before porcelain veneers (bottom left) at Perfect Smile Spa and after porcelain veneers. Pictures: Perfect Smile Spa Before porcelain veneers (bottom left) at Perfect Smile Spa and after porcelain veneers. Pictures: Perfect Smile Spa

At Perfect Smile Spa, we recommend veneers when patients are looking for a total smile transformation. They're great for solving many different dental issues including, but not limited to, teeth that are chipped, discoloured, misshapen, overcrowded or gappy. Even clients with perfectly healthy and happy smiles may want to have veneers to upgrade their teeth from nice to perfect.

Probably the longest-lasting treatment is the porcelain veneer. This is the most durable veneer option - the strongest material in dentistry apart from gold - and resistant to stains and chips. Well-maintained porcelain veneers can last for well over a decade.

These veneers are generally considered the most natural-looking option, with a lovely translucent quality just like the enamel of natural teeth. Porcelain veneers can take longer to create, but the result is a really polished and detailed look.

Now, I've been a qualified dentist for 23 years and working in cosmetic dentistry for the last 16 years and I'm not going to claim the treatment is cheap - but Perfect Smile Spa offers a free consultation as well as interest-free and low cost payment plans which make the procedure much more affordable.

I've noticed that the popularity of veneers, especially porcelain ones, has taken off with the development of social media, in particular Instagram, in the last five years or so.

Typically, these clients fall into the under-35 age group, but their mums and dads are also catching up with the trend. The younger ones are looking for perfection, while the older ones might want to treat themselves after the kids have left home or they want to look their best for a special event like a family wedding or an anniversary.

Two things I'd like to emphasise: firstly, the porcelain veneer procedure these days is minimally invasive; and, secondly, it doesn't hurt - there's no pain!

After the free consultation, if the patient agrees to go ahead, we set up an appointment to put in temporary veneers (we call this the "trial smile") to establish they meet expectations and gain approval; next, there's a visit to our ceramicist to ensure a colour match to the untreated teeth; finally, it's back to me to have the veneers fitted. We use numbing gel on the gums, or a local anaesthetic is available if required, and it's all back to normal within about two hours - with the bonus of a wonderful smile.

Porcelain veneers are really taking off. People travel to our practice from all over the UK, Europe and Dubai. We even had a call from Australia once.

I've had people tell me that they never smile. How sad is that? But with this treatment I've seen lives changed. It does wonders for people's self-esteem and confidence. I would say 40-50% of patients cry with joy when they see the results, others will give me a big hug. For me, it's very rewarding and the reason why I love my job.

