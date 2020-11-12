Search

Advanced search

Saint Francis Hospice: Trustee so proud of everyone

PUBLISHED: 10:00 14 November 2020

Peter Batt is a hospice trustee. Picture: Saint Francis Hospice

Peter Batt is a hospice trustee. Picture: Saint Francis Hospice

Archant

Peter Batt, a Saint Francis Hospice trustee, shares his perspective as a volunteer

It has been a year like no other and trying to balance my role as a trustee at Saint Francis Hospice with leading 930 shops for the  Co-op has been a challenge with both roles supporting key workers.

I have been a trustee at the hospice for six years and have learnt more in the past 10 months than in the five years before. It has been enabling all of our directors to be the leaders our teams need and want us to be.

I am so proud of how the hospice team has led the change with technology and working differently to deliver what the colleagues and patients require whilst at all times ensuring safety is the primary concern.

The hospice survival and foundations for the future is paramount and it has been difficult to feel we are sometimes making a difference when not meeting in person.

Mental wellbeing has been the main support and enabling others to have the psychological safety of sharing how they feel with others and being listened to has been a priority of mine.

You may also want to watch:

The hospice leadership team have been world class in their support in this area.

My other focus has been through the retail shops with my background helping the Saint Francis Hospice retail director with store visits to the Co-op and highlighting the plans and safety measures put in place so we can maximise the length of time the shops are open and following the appropriate guidelines.

The transparency of information is so important and through empowering Saint Francis Hospice colleagues, we have achieved so much more together.

I am so proud of how we have all worked closely and listened to as many ideas as possible in this new way of working and tried to take communication to a new level. It has been so different not being able to visit in person and it has made us all think about how we can be more productive and use our skills in more beneficial ways.

We have all positively embraced the change and helped others to do the same and I believe some of the new ways of working we will never change.

I would like to thank everyone at the hospice for being brave, kind and resilient and am so proud to be associated with an organisation I would love others to learn more about.

Please continue to support Saint Francis Hospice in any way you can. To find out more visit sfh.org.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hornchurch shop forced to shut after council ruled it didn’t sell enough essential items

Best Sellers was forced to shut on Saturday (November 7). Picture: Robbie Wootton

More than 1,300 people sign petition opposing planned development near former RAF Hornchurch

Mark Smith, Violet Jones, Sheila Watts and Latifa Razzaque at a protest held before the second lockdown opposing plans for a 21-home development on land north of Cavendish Avenue, Elm Park. Picture: Mohammad Razzaque

Havering now included in early roll-out of mass Covid testing despite initial government ‘oversight’

Havering was initially missed off the list for coronavirus mass testing, despite currently having the highest infection rate in London. Picture: PA/Jane Barlow

Coronavirus in Havering now spreading at fastest rate in London

Havering recorded 234 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, (October 28 to November 3), an increase from 164.9 over a seven day period. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Shop Local: Romford restaurant owner on bouncing back after ‘devastating’ lockdown

Bunno owner Serhiy Horobets with his son Denis. Picture: Serhiy Horobets

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Hornchurch shop forced to shut after council ruled it didn’t sell enough essential items

Best Sellers was forced to shut on Saturday (November 7). Picture: Robbie Wootton

More than 1,300 people sign petition opposing planned development near former RAF Hornchurch

Mark Smith, Violet Jones, Sheila Watts and Latifa Razzaque at a protest held before the second lockdown opposing plans for a 21-home development on land north of Cavendish Avenue, Elm Park. Picture: Mohammad Razzaque

Havering now included in early roll-out of mass Covid testing despite initial government ‘oversight’

Havering was initially missed off the list for coronavirus mass testing, despite currently having the highest infection rate in London. Picture: PA/Jane Barlow

Coronavirus in Havering now spreading at fastest rate in London

Havering recorded 234 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, (October 28 to November 3), an increase from 164.9 over a seven day period. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Shop Local: Romford restaurant owner on bouncing back after ‘devastating’ lockdown

Bunno owner Serhiy Horobets with his son Denis. Picture: Serhiy Horobets

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Saint Francis Hospice: Trustee so proud of everyone

Peter Batt is a hospice trustee. Picture: Saint Francis Hospice

Havering Council leader’s column: Rate of Covid infection among over-60s particularly worrying

Council leader Damian White.

Shop Local: Havering MPs back Recorder campaign to support independent businesses

Havering MPs Andrew Rosindell, Julia Lopez and Jon Cruddas are supporting the Recorder's Shop Local campaign. Pictures: Andrew Rosindell, Julia Lopez and Andrew Achilleos

Eight Covid marshals deployed across Havering

Havering's Covid-19 marshals. Picture: Havering Council

Barking, Havering and Redbridge Hospitals Trust asks to re-direct donations during lockdown 2.0 to those more in need

Stacey English from King George and Queen’s Hospitals Charity with donated easter eggs. Picture: BHRUT