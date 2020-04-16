Search

Advanced search

There With You: Hospitals receive thousands of hot food donations from businesses and cricket stars

PUBLISHED: 07:00 17 April 2020

NHS staff receiving food donations. Picture: Lint Group

NHS staff receiving food donations. Picture: Lint Group

Archant

King George, Queen’s and NHS Nightingale hospitals have received donations of hot meals from businesses to help them during the coronavirus pandemic.

Essex T20 captain Tom Westley serving hot food. Picture: Lint GroupEssex T20 captain Tom Westley serving hot food. Picture: Lint Group

Doctors, nurses and other staff are working long unsociable hours to provide the best care for their patients during the coronavirus outbreak, and Idris Patel from Supporting Humanity has quickly set up a supply chain with businesses Saffron Kitchen, Gafoor Poultry, Eman Channel (BME businesses).

They have produced, packed and delivered around 1,800 hot meals to all the frontline staff in 14 hospitals across London.

Lint Group managing director Rizwan Patel also decided to start an appeal to raise funds and within 24 hours they had enough to cover all the meals for the months ahead.

“This year will surely go down in history, not just for the Covid-19 pandemic, but for the many ways in which people are choosing to stand together, join forces and supporting each other,” Rizwan said.

The food proves popular with staff. Picture: Lint GroupThe food proves popular with staff. Picture: Lint Group

You may also want to watch:

“We owe it to the NHS staff who have gone above and beyond in taking care of us. It’s our turn to ensure that they are keeping as strong as possible and in good health to fight every day this battle that looks as if it’s here to stay for the foreseeable future.

“On my visit this week, the whole operation, delivering the hot food to Queen’s Hospital and seeing the efforts of the staff, you could feel the tense pressure the A&E department was under and this felt like the true front line.

“So, what we are doing is so little but means a whole lot to those frontline staff with doctors and nurses coming to say thank you. It was moving.

Essex T20 captain Tom Westley delivering hot food. Picture: Lint GroupEssex T20 captain Tom Westley delivering hot food. Picture: Lint Group

“Let’s not forget the people that are making this happen – the volunteers that are also risking themselves by visiting these hospitals when they don’t need to be there.

“The camaraderie of these fine people is infectious and what great spirit they have. Last but not least, Farhaan from Saffron Kitchen – you are a gem of the community, well done all.”

Essex Cricket team have also been helping out in the kitchen and to deliver the hot meals.

Essex star Tom Westley said: “It is really important that we go into and help where it’s both safe and possible. The key workers have been doing an amazing job, so if we can support them in anyway, we will.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Romford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Daughter praises ‘amazing’ Queen’s Hospital and community following mum’s death after contracting Covid-19

Frances Nolan, 82, who died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Nolan family

Coronavirus lockdown showed Romford MP how modern life is damaging nature

Andrew Rosindell MP said coronavirus lockdown had led him to reacquaint himself with Romford's beauty spots. Picture: Ellie Hoskins.

Havering’s air pollution increases coronavirus risk

The biggest cause of London's deadly air pollution is road traffic. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Shop owner ‘worried’ after Hornchurch supermarket vandalised twice during coronavirus crisis

Damage to the shop front of International Supermarket in High St, Hornchurch, after the incident on April 11. Picture: Mehmet Oztas

Appeal to find missing Romford man last seen in Stratford

Have you seen Arwinder Singh? He went missing on Thursday, April 9. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Coronavirus: Daughter praises ‘amazing’ Queen’s Hospital and community following mum’s death after contracting Covid-19

Frances Nolan, 82, who died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Nolan family

Coronavirus lockdown showed Romford MP how modern life is damaging nature

Andrew Rosindell MP said coronavirus lockdown had led him to reacquaint himself with Romford's beauty spots. Picture: Ellie Hoskins.

Havering’s air pollution increases coronavirus risk

The biggest cause of London's deadly air pollution is road traffic. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Shop owner ‘worried’ after Hornchurch supermarket vandalised twice during coronavirus crisis

Damage to the shop front of International Supermarket in High St, Hornchurch, after the incident on April 11. Picture: Mehmet Oztas

Appeal to find missing Romford man last seen in Stratford

Have you seen Arwinder Singh? He went missing on Thursday, April 9. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

NHS staff are working around the clock to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

There With You: Hospitals receive thousands of hot food donations from businesses and cricket stars

NHS staff receiving food donations. Picture: Lint Group

Athletics: Fledgling Harold Wood Running Club making strides

Harold Wood Running Club members face the camera

Coronavirus: Premier League clubs to consider June 30 deadline

Detail of the No Room for Racism logo on the matchday ball ahead of a Premier League match

Essex officials rewarded with promotions

A total of 54 Essex football match officials have been rewarded for their progressive approach and commitment by being elevated in the latest round of referee promotions.
Drive 24