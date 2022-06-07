News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hospital patients and staff celebrate Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Michael Cox

Published: 12:44 PM June 7, 2022
Staff on Iris ward at King George Hospital with scones

Patients and staff at east London hospitals got involved with celebrations of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Restaurants at both Queen's Hospital in Romford and King George Hospital in Goodmayes offered jubilee-themed food including jam roly-poly, while patients were given a special menu featuring options from the 1950s.

Scones with jam and cream or fresh strawberries were also delivered to wards.

Younger patients drew and coloured pictures of the Queen and wrote stories about what they would do if they were monarch for the day.

Illiya Kryvoshi takes on a drawing activity

Elderly patients were treated to a selection of cakes, brought to their bedside on a trolley decorated for the occasion.

Staff on Holly ward at King George Hospital

Debbie Smith, a dementia and delirium assistant who helped give out the cakes, said: “The patients really liked it and it was lovely for us to see their appreciation and have a chat with them. It helped everyone get into the spirit of the celebration.”

Charles and Sylvia Ainsworth receive a jubilee-themed treat

Slices of Victoria sponge cake were also delivered to staff at both hospitals.

