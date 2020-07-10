Search

Advanced search

How Saint Francis Hospice caters for patients meals during coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 10:00 11 July 2020

Vince Felton is the hospice's catering manager. Picture: Saint Francis Hospice

Vince Felton is the hospice's catering manager. Picture: Saint Francis Hospice

Archant

Saint Francis Hospice’s catering manager Vince Felton explains how meals have had to change because of coronavirus

Every member of staff at Saint Francis Hospice has had to adjust amid the Covid-19 outbreak, including myself and my team.

It’s a testament to my team that we’ve been able to continue to deliver our usual high standard of food and drink to our patients through the pandemic.

There’s a particular ethos that everyone in my team abides by. We all realise that our mums could easily be a patient on the ward. What we’d do for our mums, we’d do for our patients.

In my 25 years of working at the hospice, if a patient wants a specific type of food or drink that we haven’t got in stock, then we’ve always sourced it for them.

This has been particularly challenging with social distancing in force, but we’ve still managed to meet every patient’s wish.

We know that whatever we cook for them could be their last meal. Even if a patient only takes one bite, we will know it was worth it. We can go home proud, knowing it was a job well done.

Whereas our Orange Cafe was open to everyone, including patients and their loved ones, we can now only allow staff for the time being.

We have had to enforce a limited amount of tables — and only one person per table.

You may also want to watch:

China plates and cups, and steel cutlery, have had to make way for disposable alternatives.

Yet we’re still doing our bit to make the world a better place by opting for environmentally friendly wooden knives, forks and spoons.

We’ve also removed the items that many different people touch; sachets have replaced salt and pepper pots.

These have to be dispensed carefully by catering staff, along with paper napkins.

The once self-service salad bar is now behind the counter, and salads are dished up by my team.

As caterers, we’ve always washed our hands frequently, but we’re cleaning them twice as much now.

We’re wearing gloves, face masks and other PPE to keep everyone safe.

There’s also a one-way system in place, alongside the two-metre social distancing rule.

And, of course, there’s the all-important sanitising of tables and chairs.

Thanks to my team being willing to adjust, we’ve managed to stop the spread of the coronavirus to our hospice — and long may that continue.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Gidea Park pub finally opens after major revamp

The Drill, Gidea Park is to re-open after a refurbishment. Licensees Kim FitzGibbon and her partner Wayne Cunningham. Picture: Matt Grayson

Second coronavirus wave likely to hit Havering’s out of town areas hardest, map shows

Havering has more at-risk factors that make it most likely to suffer disproportionate infections and hospital demand, if an outbreak occurs, than the national average. Picture: Oxford University

Tesco Gallows Corner temporarily closed after car park incident

Tesco Gallows Corner is closed to due to an incident in the car park. Picture: Google

Hollywood actor Zac Efron visits Rainham in Netflix documentary series

Zac Efron filmed in Rainham for a new Netflix documentary. Picture: Matt Crossick/PA

Meet the pubs staying shut on ‘Super Saturday’

The Thatched House in Upminster doesn't have an opening date yet. Picture: Google

Most Read

Gidea Park pub finally opens after major revamp

The Drill, Gidea Park is to re-open after a refurbishment. Licensees Kim FitzGibbon and her partner Wayne Cunningham. Picture: Matt Grayson

Second coronavirus wave likely to hit Havering’s out of town areas hardest, map shows

Havering has more at-risk factors that make it most likely to suffer disproportionate infections and hospital demand, if an outbreak occurs, than the national average. Picture: Oxford University

Tesco Gallows Corner temporarily closed after car park incident

Tesco Gallows Corner is closed to due to an incident in the car park. Picture: Google

Hollywood actor Zac Efron visits Rainham in Netflix documentary series

Zac Efron filmed in Rainham for a new Netflix documentary. Picture: Matt Crossick/PA

Meet the pubs staying shut on ‘Super Saturday’

The Thatched House in Upminster doesn't have an opening date yet. Picture: Google

Latest from the Romford Recorder

West Ham captain Noble remains vital despite good form of Rice and Soucek

West Ham United's Mark Noble and Tottenham Hotspur's Giovani Lo Celso battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London,

Quiz: Test your sporting current affairs knowledge

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring his side's first goal

West Ham boss Moyes says his players know the job at hand at Norwich

West Ham United manager David Moyes (left) looks dejected as he goes to shake the hand of Burnley manager Sean Dyche after the Premier League match at London Stadium

How Saint Francis Hospice caters for patients meals during coronavirus

Vince Felton is the hospice's catering manager. Picture: Saint Francis Hospice

Captain Stokes rallies England, but Windies build lead

England's Ben Stokes (second right) celebrates taking the wicket of West Indies Shane Dowrich on day three of the first Test at the Ageas Bowl