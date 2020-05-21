Max and Keira’s Law: Hornchurch mum ‘thrilled’ after years of campaigning for opt out organ donation

Mum Lisa listening to Tom's heart recipient, Gordon, who like Tom was, is a West Ham supporter. Picture: BBC BBC

A retired Hornchurch PE teacher, whose son helped save 50 people’s lives, speaks of how the opt out system “will change everything.”

Unbeknownst to Tom's parents, he had opted to donate his organs, helping to save 50 other lives. Picture: Lisa Wilson Unbeknownst to Tom's parents, he had opted to donate his organs, helping to save 50 other lives. Picture: Lisa Wilson

Yesterday (May 20), a law that sees everyone automatically registered as organ donors came into effect, Max and Keira’s Law. This means that you are by default on this list and must opt out if you do not want to be, and for Lisa Wilson, the day she has been longing for has finally arrived.

Her son Tom, who went to Coopers’ Company and Coborn School, died in a tragic freak hockey accident aged 22 in 2015. It was only when she and husband Graham were told that nothing could be done for Tom that they learned he had signed up to become an organ donor.

His organs and tissue saved or significantly improved the lives of up to 50 people. But it only happened because the keen sportsman has signed up while at university.

Now, after years of campaigning, the opt out system for organ donation is being introduced in England. On Wednesday May 20, the secondary legislation associated with Max and Kiera’s Law passed through Parliament.

A family photo of Lisa, Pippa, Tom and dad Graham. Picture: Lisa Wilson A family photo of Lisa, Pippa, Tom and dad Graham. Picture: Lisa Wilson

Mrs Wilson said: “This will change everything. When Tom was in hospital and we were told nothing could be done, my husband Graham suggested there was something Tom could do for others.

“We were taken aback when we were told he had already signed up a few years earlier. We consented because, after all, Tom had made the decision for us.”

Mr Wilson, a Daily Express Sports sub editor and former Romford Recorder journalist, died suddenly just two months after Tom. Spurred on by the events his wife has become a London ambassador for organ donation and has publicly spoken about the joy of meeting two of Tom’s recipients with her daughter Pippa, 24.

The family discovered that one recipient, Gordon, who received Tom’s heart, was a West Ham supporter just like Tom. At the British Transplant Games last summer in Newport, Gordon attended and Lisa listened to her son’s heart through a stethoscope in the West Ham stadium, a moving moment for everyone.

Tom Wilson died aged 22 in a tragic hockey accident in 2015. Picture: TGS Photo Tom Wilson died aged 22 in a tragic hockey accident in 2015. Picture: TGS Photo

“Meeting Gordon and hearing his heart beating so loudly was an amazing experience. Even when we met at the huge London Stadium, home of West Ham for a TV documentary, it was so strong and clear.

“When we had heard Gordon was a West Ham supporter it made our day because Graham and Tom were supporters and would have really approved.”

They also met two-year-old Fatima who was very unwell when she received part of Tom’s liver. Now, 6, she is thriving.

Lisa and Pippa with Fatima, who benefitted from Tom's organs on BBC Breakfast. Picture: BBC Lisa and Pippa with Fatima, who benefitted from Tom's organs on BBC Breakfast. Picture: BBC

“She captured the hearts of many viewers when we appeared on BBC Breakfast last year,” said Mrs Wilson. “Knowing Tom has gone on to save and improve the lives of up to 50 people is incredible, his life was not in vain.”

Lisa and Pippa Wilson have founded a charity, The Tom Wilson Memorial Fund, to promote organ donation.

They were asked to donate Tom’s Baton, a sculpture to Transplant Sport at the Westfield Health British Transplant Games.

Then a similar one was presented to the World Transplant Games in August 2019.

Lisa and Pippa Wilson pasing the baton at the Transplant Games, Picture: Richard Hall Lisa and Pippa Wilson pasing the baton at the Transplant Games, Picture: Richard Hall

“We are very proud to think Tom’s Baton will be touring the UK and world in memory of organ donors,” said Mrs Wilson.

“Transplant sport is a wonderful event, an event for recipients to compete in a variety of sports, something Tom would have loved as he was so sporty.”

Last month Lisa was due to speak to MPs at the Houses of Parliament about the new law and unveil a banner in the foyer of Barts Whitechapel London Hospital to mark the site of a new memorial to organ donors.

“As soon as the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted I hope to attend both events, to promote organ donation and ensure as many people as possible know about the fantastic new Law change,” said Lisa. “Meanwhile I encourage everyone to have this difficult conversation with their families and loved ones. Organ donation is a wonderful chance to give the ‘Gift of Life’. The most perfect gift of all. After all, Tom did.”

Find out more about the Tom Wilson Memorial Fund at: tomwilsonmemorialfund.co.uk.