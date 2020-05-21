Search

Advanced search

Max and Keira’s Law: Hornchurch mum ‘thrilled’ after years of campaigning for opt out organ donation

PUBLISHED: 21:29 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 21:30 21 May 2020

Mum Lisa listening to Tom's heart recipient, Gordon, who like Tom was, is a West Ham supporter. Picture: BBC

Mum Lisa listening to Tom's heart recipient, Gordon, who like Tom was, is a West Ham supporter. Picture: BBC

BBC

A retired Hornchurch PE teacher, whose son helped save 50 people’s lives, speaks of how the opt out system “will change everything.”

Unbeknownst to Tom's parents, he had opted to donate his organs, helping to save 50 other lives. Picture: Lisa WilsonUnbeknownst to Tom's parents, he had opted to donate his organs, helping to save 50 other lives. Picture: Lisa Wilson

Yesterday (May 20), a law that sees everyone automatically registered as organ donors came into effect, Max and Keira’s Law. This means that you are by default on this list and must opt out if you do not want to be, and for Lisa Wilson, the day she has been longing for has finally arrived.

Her son Tom, who went to Coopers’ Company and Coborn School, died in a tragic freak hockey accident aged 22 in 2015. It was only when she and husband Graham were told that nothing could be done for Tom that they learned he had signed up to become an organ donor.

His organs and tissue saved or significantly improved the lives of up to 50 people. But it only happened because the keen sportsman has signed up while at university.

Now, after years of campaigning, the opt out system for organ donation is being introduced in England. On Wednesday May 20, the secondary legislation associated with Max and Kiera’s Law passed through Parliament.

A family photo of Lisa, Pippa, Tom and dad Graham. Picture: Lisa WilsonA family photo of Lisa, Pippa, Tom and dad Graham. Picture: Lisa Wilson

Mrs Wilson said: “This will change everything. When Tom was in hospital and we were told nothing could be done, my husband Graham suggested there was something Tom could do for others.

“We were taken aback when we were told he had already signed up a few years earlier. We consented because, after all, Tom had made the decision for us.”

Mr Wilson, a Daily Express Sports sub editor and former Romford Recorder journalist, died suddenly just two months after Tom. Spurred on by the events his wife has become a London ambassador for organ donation and has publicly spoken about the joy of meeting two of Tom’s recipients with her daughter Pippa, 24.

The family discovered that one recipient, Gordon, who received Tom’s heart, was a West Ham supporter just like Tom. At the British Transplant Games last summer in Newport, Gordon attended and Lisa listened to her son’s heart through a stethoscope in the West Ham stadium, a moving moment for everyone.

Tom Wilson died aged 22 in a tragic hockey accident in 2015. Picture: TGS PhotoTom Wilson died aged 22 in a tragic hockey accident in 2015. Picture: TGS Photo

“Meeting Gordon and hearing his heart beating so loudly was an amazing experience. Even when we met at the huge London Stadium, home of West Ham for a TV documentary, it was so strong and clear.

You may also want to watch:

“When we had heard Gordon was a West Ham supporter it made our day because Graham and Tom were supporters and would have really approved.”

They also met two-year-old Fatima who was very unwell when she received part of Tom’s liver. Now, 6, she is thriving.

Lisa and Pippa with Fatima, who benefitted from Tom's organs on BBC Breakfast. Picture: BBCLisa and Pippa with Fatima, who benefitted from Tom's organs on BBC Breakfast. Picture: BBC

“She captured the hearts of many viewers when we appeared on BBC Breakfast last year,” said Mrs Wilson. “Knowing Tom has gone on to save and improve the lives of up to 50 people is incredible, his life was not in vain.”

Lisa and Pippa Wilson have founded a charity, The Tom Wilson Memorial Fund, to promote organ donation.

They were asked to donate Tom’s Baton, a sculpture to Transplant Sport at the Westfield Health British Transplant Games.

Then a similar one was presented to the World Transplant Games in August 2019.

Lisa and Pippa Wilson pasing the baton at the Transplant Games, Picture: Richard HallLisa and Pippa Wilson pasing the baton at the Transplant Games, Picture: Richard Hall

“We are very proud to think Tom’s Baton will be touring the UK and world in memory of organ donors,” said Mrs Wilson.

“Transplant sport is a wonderful event, an event for recipients to compete in a variety of sports, something Tom would have loved as he was so sporty.”

Last month Lisa was due to speak to MPs at the Houses of Parliament about the new law and unveil a banner in the foyer of Barts Whitechapel London Hospital to mark the site of a new memorial to organ donors.

“As soon as the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted I hope to attend both events, to promote organ donation and ensure as many people as possible know about the fantastic new Law change,” said Lisa. “Meanwhile I encourage everyone to have this difficult conversation with their families and loved ones. Organ donation is a wonderful chance to give the ‘Gift of Life’. The most perfect gift of all. After all, Tom did.”

Find out more about the Tom Wilson Memorial Fund at: tomwilsonmemorialfund.co.uk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Queen’s and King George hospitals record 400 coronavirus-related deaths

The coronavirus pod at where patients are received at Queen's Hospital, Romford. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

‘A crazy experience’: Upminster couple scoop £10k a month with lottery win

Rich and Kim Pearson from Upminster celebrating their lottery win. Picture: Camelot/PA Wire

Two men arrested during dawn raids on Newham and Romford brothels where eight women found

Detectives break into one of the brothels as part of a series of dawn raids in Newham and Romford. Picture: MPS

Police appeal to find missing Harold Park autistic boy

A CCTV image of Christopher Ugwu in central London on May 16. Picture: Met Police

Family and friends of Harold Wood man raise £30k in his memory

Nabeel Al-Azami with wife Nasreen and children Sulaiman, Safiyya and Samir. Picture: Nasreen Al-Azami

Most Read

Queen’s and King George hospitals record 400 coronavirus-related deaths

The coronavirus pod at where patients are received at Queen's Hospital, Romford. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

‘A crazy experience’: Upminster couple scoop £10k a month with lottery win

Rich and Kim Pearson from Upminster celebrating their lottery win. Picture: Camelot/PA Wire

Two men arrested during dawn raids on Newham and Romford brothels where eight women found

Detectives break into one of the brothels as part of a series of dawn raids in Newham and Romford. Picture: MPS

Police appeal to find missing Harold Park autistic boy

A CCTV image of Christopher Ugwu in central London on May 16. Picture: Met Police

Family and friends of Harold Wood man raise £30k in his memory

Nabeel Al-Azami with wife Nasreen and children Sulaiman, Safiyya and Samir. Picture: Nasreen Al-Azami

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Raiders get Gulliver to return to Romford

Ethan James and Harry Gulliver during their junior career

Coronavirus: FA committed to completing FA Cup if possible

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta lifts the FA Cup after the 2014 final against Hull City

Private firms working for the public good in coronavirus outbreak

CHALLENGING TIMES: Chris Spicer is project manager for Babcock International, which responded to the Prime Minister’s Ventilator Challenge

Big Sam’s Hammers beat Blackpool to book spot back in the Premier League

File photo dated 19-05-2012 of West Ham United's Ricardo Vaz Te (centre) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game

Wembley final strike would have been the perfect birthday present for Dagenham’s goal king Kidd

The 1980 FA Trophy Final Programme from the match between Dagenham and Mossley at Wembley Stadium on 17th May 1980
Drive 24