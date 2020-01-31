Search

Hornchurch IVF clinic 'thrilled' to be ranked in top three clinics in the UK

PUBLISHED: 12:00 31 January 2020

Simply Fertility's clinic in Westland Avenue, Hornchurch. Picture: Sarah Glew

Simply Fertility's clinic in Westland Avenue, Hornchurch. Picture: Sarah Glew

Archant

A Hornchurch IVF clinic has been named as the number one performing clinic across the south of England.

The team at Simply Fertility. Picture: Sarah GlewThe team at Simply Fertility. Picture: Sarah Glew

The Simply Fertility clinic has a satellite branch in Westland Avenue, Hornchurch, has achieved a 40 per cent live birth success rate putting it in the top three clinics in the UK.

The UK's fertility watchdog, The Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA) recently published its first set of independent figures for Simply Fertility.

According to the fertility watchdog, Simply Fertility's 40pc success in live birth rate per embryo transferred for people under 30, is higher than the national average of 29pc.

Since opening its first clinic in 2017, Simply Fertility has been reporting each patient's outcome to the HFEA.

Sarah Walt, embryologist and centre manager at Simply Fertility, said: "The wait to independently confirm our success rates was tense - but the results have been worth it.

"We're thrilled to hear that our results rank us so highly.

"There is no greater joy or privilege for us than helping people to fulfil their dreams."

Simply Fertility aims to bring together an experienced team to use world-class techniques to give its patients the best possible chance of success.

All clinics must have a licence to operate and the HFEA inspectors visit the clinic to check the laboratory and equipment, the clinic's procedures and they ask patients for their views.

Following an inspection at Simply Fertility, the HFEA gave the clinic a five star rating in its report.

Inspectors stated in the report: "Fifty-two patients have provided feedback in the last 12 months, giving an average of a five star rating to the clinic.

"Several patients provided individual comments to the HFEA complimenting staff for being supportive, understanding and compassionate and praising the quality of the premises and treatment facilities at the  centre."

The HFEA also regulates all fertility clinics in the UK and records all treatments and births.

It particularly looks at the number of births per embryo transferred.

This is important as part of its promotion of practices that minimise the chances of multiple births, which carry health risks for mothers and babies.

