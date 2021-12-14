Mum of Isla Caton confirms cancer-stricken daughter has 'weeks' to live
- Credit: Isla Caton's family.
Isla Caton has "weeks" to live and may not see Christmas, her mother has announced.
Nicola Caton confirmed the devastating news in a heartbreaking Facebook Live yesterday - December 13.
The Hornchurch seven-year-old has been fighting neuroblastoma cancer for most of her childhood and in March 2019 her parents received the news that she was cancer-free.
However, Nicola has since revealed that Isla's chemotherapy will be stopped and that she may not survive to see Christmas.
The family of West Ham fans have received support from the club throughout their journey, including from footballers Robert Snodgrass and Mark Noble.
Nicola set up a fundraising page earlier this year to make sure "Isla has the most wonderful life" full of amazing memories.
The JustGiving page, which initially had a £15,000 target, has already raised almost £47,000 - including a £1,000 donation from Snodgrass.
Alongside his donation, Snodgrass wrote: "Gutted. Emotional seeing this. Sending love princess."
Through tears, the devastated mother said on Facebook she could not describe the pain she is experiencing.
She said: "Throughout this process I've fought to give her the best of everything. I make every day count, no matter what.
"I have got myself into debt; I have lost everything, but I have fought.
"But it's now in God's hands and I can't fight God."
Nicola told viewers that she had gone to church last week and prayed for her daughter "not to suffer" and to "let it be quick".
"I'm still praying for a miracle," she added.
"I'm just going to give everything to her that I can, in the short period of time that we have. I'm going to make every day Christmas for Isla."
When Isla's parents were told in 2018 that their daughter had three months to live, they proceeded to sell everything to take her to Barcelona for life-saving treatment.
The family remained in Spain for two years but returned home to the UK when the pandemic struck.
"One thing I know is that child has been loved. If my love could save her, she would live forever," Nicola said.
"She's my everything. But I can't be selfish and can't keep fighting."
Presents can be sent to Isla at 62 Billet Lane, Hornchurch, Essex RM11 1AX.
Donations to Isla's fundraiser can be made here: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/islacato