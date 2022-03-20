The proposed health hub will be constructed on the site of the former St George's Hospital in Hornchurch - Credit: Bryden Wood

Consultation results on proposals for a health and wellbeing hub in Hornchurch have indicated “overwhelming” public support.

The hub, which will be built on the former St George’s Hospital site in Suttons Lane, was given the go-ahead by Havering Council late last year.

It will provide a combination of primary care, community and mental health services, plus some early diagnostic services for cancer.

Certain services, including renal dialysis, would be relocated from Queen’s Hospital to the new hub.

Keith Flaxman, of the London Health and Care Partnership, told a recent Havering health overview and scrutiny committee that the response to the 12-week engagement programme showed the public backing for the project.

A total of 451 responses were received via an online survey, plus a series of online sessions were held with residents and community organisations.

Out of the feedback from residents and stakeholders, there was particular support for early diagnostic services at the hub (91.54 per cent strongly in favour) and outpatient services (90.2 pc).

Frailty and GP services also saw more than 80pc of respondents saying they strongly backed their availability on-site.

The least support was shown for including voluntary sector services, with 55.03pc strongly in favour and 5.15pc opposing it.

Keith told the committee that “the feedback from that was we have overwhelming support from the public”.

An image showing what the health and wellbeing centre on the former St George's Hospital site in Hornchurch could look like - Credit: NELFT/Bryden Wood

Steve Rubert, from North East London Clinical Commissioning Group (NEL CCG), added that the outline business case also received “pretty much full support” from an NHS Improvement and Department of Health and Social Care joint investments sub-committee.

He said the aim is to deliver a hub which will provide a “holistic service around the patient”, while enabling Queen’s Hospital some breathing space to focus on developing its own services.

“What this should do is free up capacity at Queen’s to mean that BHRUT (Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust) can redesign the way the front of the hospital works and redesign those pathways”, he said.

A report provided to the committee states that procurement for the construction contractor has started, and the hub is on track to open by March 2024.