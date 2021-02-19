More Redbridge and Havering people vaccinated than anywhere else in east London

Published: 12:02 PM February 19, 2021

Redbridge and Havering residents have received more Covid vaccines than anywhere else in east London, the latest NHS figures reveal.

More than 266,000 Covid jabs had been given out in the seven east London boroughs as of February 18.

Of these, around 40 per cent were given to Redbridge and Havering residents, the two boroughs worst hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The NHS is asking anyone who is over 70, a health and care worker or was informed they are clinically extremely vulnerable by post to contact their GP if they have not been invited.

Havering has performed best at vaccinating the elderly, with its residents over 70 making up almost a third of those to have received a dose across east London.

Redbridge, however, has given out the most first and second doses of the vaccine, needed to provide proper protection against the virus.

Tower Hamlets has given out the lowest number of vaccines of any east London borough, with fewer than 10,000 residents over-70s having received their first dose.

The NHS aimed to offer everyone aged 70 or over, who works in health or social care or who is extremely vulnerable a vaccine by February 15.

However, campaigners have pointed out that homeless residents and other groups less likely to be registered with a GP will have been missed by this process.