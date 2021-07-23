News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Home care service with Romford branch vows to raise £60k for charity

Chantelle Billson

Published: 1:11 PM July 23, 2021   
Helping Hands' Managing Director, Karyn MacKenzie, and CEO Andy Hogarth.

Helping Hands’ managing director, Karyn MacKenzie, and CEO Andy Hogarth. - Credit: Helping Hands

A home care provider which opened a branch in Romford this year has promised to raise £60,000 for the British Heart Foundation (BHF). 

Helping Hands Home Care's 12-month partnership with the charity began on July 1 and will help fund vital research. 

To mark the BHF's 60th birthday, Helping Hands' 143 care services have committed to collaboratively raise the cash through fundraising events. 

Group managing director at Helping Hands Home Care, Karyn MacKenzie, said: "With the impact that Covid-19 has had on the charity sector, we felt it was imperative to show our support to charities like the British Heart Foundation so that they can continue with their life-saving research."

In March, Helping Hands opened a Havering branch at Imperial Offices UK Ltd in Romford. 

Aiming to give older people the option to stay at home, the service works with professionals such as GPs, district nurses and physiotherapists to ensure the client is provided with the right package of support.  

A spokesperson for the service said: “The opening is part of a national launch generating numerous employment opportunities for the Romford residents.” 

They added that a "demand for its care services has increased significantly over the past 12 months as customers’ needs have changed over the pandemic".


